Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 23 September, 2018 14:50 IST

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Elon Musk reminds us that SpaceX is taking big steps towards future deep space missions.

There hasn't been a more interesting time for journalism on Elon Musk in recent history. From decisions about taking Tesla private, to falsely calling a man a pedophile, to taking a Japanese fashion retailer Yusaku Maezawa to the Moon — Musk has maintained a healthy presence of himself, and Tesla, in our timelines.

But then, there’s also SpaceX, and according to Musk’s latest tweets, the company is taking big steps towards future space missions. He tweeted the images of the Big Falcon Rocket or the BFR, and the SpaceX’s Mars Base Alpha.

Big Falcon Rocket. Image: Twitter Elon Musk

Big Falcon Rocket. Image: Twitter Elon Musk

Musk had announced the Big Falcon Rocket in September last year. He had said that two BFR cargo missions to Mars will take place by 2022. Looks like that this image is a hint towards the same.

The Tesla chief also has ambitions for SpaceX to transport people to the Moon. According to a report by The Indian Express, SpaceX had once posted a rendition of the Moon Base Alpha on its Instagram handle but later took it down.

What Musk has currently tweeted is the Mars Base Alpha.

Mars Base Alpha. Image: Twitter Elon Musk

Mars Base Alpha. Image: Twitter Elon Musk

Space X, on 17 September named its first private passenger as Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, the founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo.

Also, Musk was sued for defamation on the same day for falsely suggesting that a British caver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July was a pedophile and child rapist.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

SpaceX will stream its 2023 moon mission live in high-definition VR: Elon Musk

Sep 19, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's security clearance not under investigation says US Air Force spokesperson

Sep 09, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX's first private passenger confirmed: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

Sep 18, 2018

Audi e-tron SUV

Audi partners with Amazon to launch new e-tron SUV in Tesla's home turf

Sep 18, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla's Elon Musk sued for defamation for calling Thai cave rescuer a paedophile

Sep 18, 2018

Tesla

Tesla's vice president of global supply management Liam O' Connor resigns

Sep 21, 2018

science

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Asteroid Ryugu

Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe successfully lands two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

Sep 23, 2018

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018

Mars Mission

First humans on Mars mission need to think like Martians to survive: Astronaut

Sep 22, 2018