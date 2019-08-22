Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Elon Musk shares plans for solar reflectors, nukes to make Mars habitable for humans

But for all the reasons 'Nuke Mars' isn't a space operation already, it remains a possibility or not a probability.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 16:37:25 IST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a long-time advocate of 'nuking Mars' and creating 'artificial Suns' to warm up the planet enough to sustain human colonies says he finds solar reflectors a "sensible" option to get the job done. Musk tweeted that it makes more sense to place thousands of satellites (essentially as giant mirrors) to reflect Sun's rays, rather than nuking the poles of the planet.

Musk has been positing an idea to "nuke Mars" for years now. Only recently, he showcased a Nuke Mars T-shirt on Twitter.

He now seems to have had a change of heart. "Might make sense to have thousands of solar reflector satellites to warm Mars vs artificial suns (tbd)," he tweeted Tuesday.

By artificial suns, Musk refers to his suggestion to "Nuke Mars", which he explains in a subsequent tweet.

“Nuke Mars refers to a continuous stream of very low fallout nuclear fusion explosions above the atmosphere to create artificial suns. Much like our Sun, this would not cause Mars to become radioactive,” he said.

Elon Musk shares plans for solar reflectors, nukes to make Mars habitable for humans

Musk's screensaver and SpaceX's YouTube page really do say it all. Image: SpaceX

Surely a nuclear experiment, wherever in space its carried out, has its risks and consequences. Musk admits that nuking Mars, too, could have risks, but nothing that isn't manageable with some real-time supervision and tweaking.

"Not risky imo & can be adjusted/improved real-time. Essentially need to figure out most effective way to convert mass to energy, as Mars is slightly too far from this solar system’s fusion reactor (the sun)," he said.

Keeping the ethical/moral dilemmas of nuking a planet aside, Nuke Mars is rooted in logic and science. Setting off a series of nuclear explosions in the planet's atmosphere will create a spike in the planet's atmospheric and surface temperature.  Apart from melting any surface ice on the planet, the action would also trigger changes in the atmospheric gases and create a mini-greenhouse effect. With an atmosphere that absorbs more solar radiation instead of letting it escape, the Red Planet could have relatively habitable temperatures going forward.

(Also Read: Building a city on Mars could cost an eighth of the global economy: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk)

But for all the reasons "Nuke Mars" isn't already an operation – space laws, ethical arguments, the expense, and the irreversible nature of the action, to name a few – the idea remains a possibility or not a probability.

Here's hoping the future Mars shuttle, Starhopper, manages a successful test hop and stops catching fire before Musk changes his mind about how he'd like to terraform Mars again.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Elon Musk

Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt

Aug 17, 2019
Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt
Building a city on Mars could cost an eighth of the global economy: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Colonising Mars

Building a city on Mars could cost an eighth of the global economy: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Aug 14, 2019
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
Silicon Valley wants to read your mind – here's why you should be worried

mind reading

Silicon Valley wants to read your mind – here's why you should be worried

Aug 20, 2019
Elon Musk tweets yet another asteroid warning — NASA maintains that it's no threat

Planetrary Defense

Elon Musk tweets yet another asteroid warning — NASA maintains that it's no threat

Aug 21, 2019
Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Amos-17

Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Aug 08, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019