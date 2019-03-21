Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Not all droughts and excess rainfall years can be explained away by El Niño and La Niña.

Raghu MurtuguddeMar 21, 2019 08:46:44 IST

It’s the middle of March, and yet, when I head out for a jog in the morning near the IIT Mumbai campus, the unbelievably mild and dry weather for this time of the year surprises me. The North of India has had a particularly harsh winter and a lot of winter precipitation as freezing rain, snow or sleet.

Many disturbances from the West have also been recorded this year. When we talk about a colder than normal winter, our attention quickly moves to these western disturbances and the Arctic air they can carry East. And almost naturally, the dreaded Polar Vortex is pointed at.

The Polar Vortex is a wide expanse of swirling cold air that is parked near the poles. The polar jet stream has received much attention since it has been bringing mountains of snow and temperatures colder than Mars over the US. Whenever winters are exceptionally cold, the term 'polar vortex' gets quite the workout. The hot debate, though, is whether the combination of warming over the Arctic and diminishing sea ice are making these polar jet stream wobbly. There's some evidence to suggest that it is.

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

How the polar vortex works. Image: NOAA

The link between the Polar Vortex and western disturbances over India, however, is tenuous at best. Western disturbances are essentially wave-trains that emerged out of the North Atlantic and propagate across the Mediterranean Sea over to the Indian subcontinent as cyclonic low-pressure systems. But what is critical for these disturbances to enter into India is the so-called "Subtropical Westerly Jet" or SWJ for short. The SWJ is anchored over northern India from October to May – throughout the year except for monsoons.

During summer, India has the famous southwesterly winds close to the surface, which bring boatloads of moisture and the 200 lakh crore buckets of water that give us the summer monsoons. What is not discussed much outside the circle of monsoon scientists is that the westerly surface winds over India during the summers are joined by easterly winds that blow over them in a so-called "easterly jet".

During winters, though, the winds reverse. Easterly winds predominantly glide over India near the surface and the SWJ above them. The SWJ is pushed far to the north during the summer months by monsoon winds and heating, but it drifts back south starting October onwards till May. The Himalayas tend to split this jet on some occasions. And the El Niño can decide how far south it drifts. It is this SWJ that acts as a pipeline – a conduit – to the western disturbances. Enter El Niño and La Niña, again.

El Niño has gotten itself a reputation for being the main driver of rainfall deficit during India's summer monsoons. La Niña, on the other hand, tends to bring excess rains. That said, not all droughts and excess rainfall years can be explained by El Niño and La Niña. 

Simulated image of the stratospheric winds over the North Pole on 18 January, 2019, showing the northern polar vortex split into two major parts – one over Canada and one over Russia. NASA

Simulated image of the stratospheric winds over the North Pole on 18 January, 2019, showing the northern polar vortex split into two major parts – one over Canada and one over Russia. NASA

It also helps to remember that El Niño and La Niña actually reach their peak amplitude of sea surface temperature anomalies in the eastern Pacific, December thru February. One reason why their influence on Indian monsoon is not always guaranteed is that monsoon takes place 6 months before summer.

El Niño tends to favor a southward shift of the SWJ in winter. This southward shift, in turn, favors western disturbances steered into northwest India. These disturbances interact with the Himalayan mountains to produce rain and snow. Cold waves during El Niño tend to be more confined to northwest India.

La Niña influences the Indian subcontinent by piping in cold air from Siberia and South China which interact with the tropical heating to produce a north-south low-pressure system. The cold air associated with this north-south trough tends to extend much farther south into India. This is remarkably different than the more northwest-southeast blast of cold air associated with an El Niño. In general, the La Niña cold air thus occupies much large portion of India than the El Niño cold air.

Does this explain the winter misery of 2019?

Yes it does.

Satellite image showing El Nino sea surface temperature departure from norm in 2015. Image: NOAA

Satellite image showing El Nino sea surface temperature departure from norm in 2015. Image: NOAA

Most models had forecasted an El Niño for 2018 and it did not necessarily qualify as an El Niño by some definitions. But the eastern Pacific has remained warm and 2019 is looking to be a likely candidate for an El Niño.

This appears to be very similar to what we had in 2014 (a truant El Niño) and 2015 (a monster El Niño). In other words, the warm eastern Pacific of 2018 and early 2019, definitely explains the SWJ shift and the wave train of westerly disturbances. We obviously need to pay more attention to the machinations of El Niño and La Niña during our summers as well as our winters. Polar Vortex may not be a big player for Indian winters.

What could be more important is the warming Indian Ocean and how that affects the interaction of tropical heating, the SWJ and the cold air masses from the north and northwest. Winter precipitation over India as well as the Himalayan snowfall and the future of Himalayan glaciers will depend on these evolving intricate winter interactions. In the meantime, we have another potential monsoon drought to watch out for in 2019.

The author is a Professor of Atmospheric & Oceanic Science and Earth System Science at the University of Maryland, currently a Visiting Professor at IIT Bombay.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Ocean Exploration

Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Mar 13, 2019
Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast
Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Coral Conservation

Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Mar 06, 2019
Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Wildlife

Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Mar 13, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019
Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

science

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Indian Winters

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Mar 21, 2019
NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Plumes on Bennu

NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Mar 20, 2019
Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Robotics

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Mar 20, 2019
JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Asteroids

JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Mar 20, 2019