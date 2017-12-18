Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Research confirms that the Indian Ocean helps generate over 200 lakh crore buckets of water every monsoon

The Ganga basin is dominant in the 10-20 day lifecycle of active/break events and is a critical moisture source for the monsoon during dry monsoon years.

Raghu MurtuguddeMar 27, 2019 22:24:34 IST

It rains about 900 mm during a normal monsoon year over India and if we assume that about 80 percent of India is covered by this rain, then the estimated volume of water is well over 200 lakh crore buckets. It comes to 2 lakh buckets per person. Where does all this water come from?

Research confirms that the Indian Ocean helps generate over 200 lakh crore buckets of water every monsoon

Representational image. Reuters.

Dr. Amey Pathak, a newly-minted Ph.D. in civil engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) under the guidance of Prof. Subimal Ghosh, has explored moisture sources of the summer monsoon. It is generally assumed that most of the water comes from the Indian Ocean.

But surprisingly, a significant amount of rain over the Ganga basin and northeast India is derived from evaporation of water that’s already on land. So recycled rain occurs over the Ganga basin and the Ganga basin also supplies moisture to the northeast region that accounts for nearly 25 percent of its rain.

Dr Pathak and Dr Roxy Mathew Koll of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have prepared the map that shows the warm Indian Ocean temperatures in colors and thin contours and blue thick contours that delineate major moisture sources for the monsoon. The main moisture sources are, the Western Indian Ocean (WIO), Central Indian Ocean (CIO), Upper Indian Ocean (UIO), and the Ganga basin.

When sea surface temperatures are warmer than 28 degree centigrade, atmospheric convection is fired up over the ocean. But the warm temperatures are also conducive for evaporation that pumps moisture to the monsoon system. The ocean temperatures are warming further due to global warming and impacting the evaporation, atmospheric convection and the rain-band called the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone or the ITCZ over the Indian Ocean.

This zone also generates moisture-laden low-pressure systems called Monsoon Intra-seasonal Oscillations that propagate towards the Indian subcontinent at timescales of 30-60 days. Additional moisture is carried by strong winds that sweep in from the southwest across the Arabian Sea as a strong low-level jet called the Findlater jet.

We know that the monsoon has a majestic onset with the June month accounting for about 20 percent of the total rain while the main seasonal rain occurs over July-August. The monsoon withdrawal typically occurs at the end of September. The monsoon tends to occur in the so-called active and break spells which can be in the range of 10-20 days or 30-60 days.

While the researchers and forecasters have focused on the dynamics of the active/break spells, shifts in onset and withdrawal and the variability and trends in the monsoon and its extremes, not much attention has been paid to the role of moisture sources in these processes. Dr Pathak’s work provides a set of baseline that can be used to diagnose the models in greater detail with a focus on moisture source rendition.

Most of the moisture during the initial phase of the monsoon is supplied from the WIO and CIO and this creates a north-south see-saw in rain between the ocean and land. As the season progresses into July-August, the Ganga basin begins to be a significant source and generates an east-west see-saw in rainfall between the Ganga basin and northeast India.

Monsoon withdrawal is in fact delayed by the moisture recycling over the Ganga basin. The oceanic sources are dominant in the 30-60 day active/break cycles which tend to propagate northwestward from the Indian Ocean into the subcontinent. These sources are weaker during El Niño years. The Ganga basin is dominant in the 10-20 day lifecycle of active/break events and is a critical moisture source for the monsoon during dry monsoon years.

The vicissitudes of the monsoon include a later onset and withdrawal in the recent decades resulting in a shorter rainy season while the mean monsoon has been decreasing at the same time. But the warming of the Arabian Sea is enabling a threefold increase in widespread floods. The more we understand the variability of these moisture sources at daily to decadal timescales, the better we will be able to model and predict the monsoon in addition to producing more reliable future projections.

India Science Wire

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Indian Winters

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Mar 21, 2019
El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too
Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Climate Change

Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Mar 26, 2019
World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

Mar 23, 2019
Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Melting Glaciers

Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Mar 27, 2019
Climate Strike on 15 March: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Climate Strike

Climate Strike on 15 March: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Mar 15, 2019
Global Climate Strike: Teens in over 100 countries skip school to protest inaction

Global Climate Strike

Global Climate Strike: Teens in over 100 countries skip school to protest inaction

Mar 15, 2019

science

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019