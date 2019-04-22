Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
Earth Day 2019 Highlights: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 18:43:16 IST

Millions of people from over 192 countries participate annually in this day of global action towards saving the planet.

Today is the 49th edition of International Earth Day — a global event with over a billion people from 192 countries participating in what has come to be the single-largest day of action in the world.

Over the decades, global issues like climate change, deforestation, loss of habitats, wildlife trafficking and illegal poaching, unsustainable agricultural practices, pollution and pesticides have led to a lot of detrimental changes to the planet. There had been an unprecedented scale of loss to the diversity of plant and wildlife directly linked to these causes. And while some of those changes are part of the cyclical changes that the planet goes through long-term, there is the undeniable role of human hands in driving the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Worldwide, Earth Day is a cause for political action and civic participation where people march, sign petitions, plant trees, clean up towns and roads to accelerate work towards conservation and sustainability. Also celebrating the day's significance are corporations, governments and faith leaders.

Happy Earth Day, Earthlings! Image courtesy: Goodnet.org

Here are some of the ways people from India and around the world are celebrating this day of action.

