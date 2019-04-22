18:39 (IST)
This image by Voyager 1 shows us just how little we are in the grander scheme of things. The dying off of one planet won't change a thing in the universe. But it'll matter to you and me, to our future generations. It's noone's solemn duty but our own to keep the planet safe, healthy and abundant.
Here's Tech2 signing off.
Happy Earth Day, everyone!
9/18/77 Voyager 1, from 7.25 million miles out, takes the first ever photo w whole Earth & Moon in the same frame. pic.twitter.com/JK60MtrDmr— David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) September 18, 2016
18:26 (IST)
The national animal of India faces extinctions because of human greed. Project TIger was started in the 60s by then Prime Minsiter India Gandhi. Read this article to know more about the the conservation efforts to keep the tiger from dying off.
18:19 (IST)
This really brings the destruction we have done to the world into perspective.
"Something to think about:— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 22, 2019
The Earth is 4.6 billion years old. Let's scale that to 46 years.
We have been here for 4 hours. Our industrial revolution began 1 minute ago.
In that time, we have destroyed 50% of the world's forests. This isn't sustainable." #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/R3cb34Smbw
17:12 (IST)
Marine life don't use plastic bags. Neither do they know the difference between food or plastic.
View this post on Instagram
With jellyfish being a prime menu item for turtles you can imagine the damage humans are doing to turtle populations all over the world due to single use plastic. Spread awareness and help make a difference in our world We need change tag friends to help . . . #singleuseplastic #oceanconservation #wildlifeconservation #plasticpollution #pollution #change #singleusesucks #ocean #blue #turtle #seaturtle #wildlife #nature #picoftheday #photooftheday #bethechange #spreadawareness #climatechange #bansingleuseplastic #ragged #scuba #scubadiving #freediving #savethesharks #oceancleanup #animals #jellyfish #plastic
16:57 (IST)
Pollination is as important for the birds & bees as it is for us. read more about it here.
16:52 (IST)
Animals and birds migrate all over the world to climates that are much more suited to their lives. While human beings can adapt quickly to the change in temperatures, they can't. You can read more about the migration movements here.
16:34 (IST)
The Earth has had five mass extinctions over a period of 550 million years & is currently facing its sixth extinction. However, this one is being caused by human beings. Learn more about how we can save nature this #EarthDay
15:50 (IST)
NASA Earth showing us that Earth is beautiful & it is our job to keep it that way.
Another way to watch our world 🌍 change? Looks at the lights 💡 at night! The Suomi NPP satellite 🛰 saw Europe's glowing city lights on a night 🌌 with unusually few clouds.#PictureEarth https://t.co/v9yqw3E0TP pic.twitter.com/x7qUTTY6nu— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 20, 2019
15:45 (IST)
If you're wondering were to start in making a change, here are 10 small changes that will make a big difference to your carbon footprint.
Happy #EarthDay. Let’s make a positive difference for future generations pic.twitter.com/glD3YdUOfn— Alipan (@Alipan59) April 22, 2019
15:27 (IST)
This simple animated video shows us how synthetic clothing can harm us and the environment at large.
15:23 (IST)
We need to remember that #EarthDay cannot be restricted to just one day & it is an ongoing process. We should all get behind this movement.
Climate change is the world’s greatest challenge. But it’s also the world’s greatest opportunity to build a safer, more prosperous future for all.— Earth Day Network (@EarthDayNetwork) April 22, 2019
That’s why we’re joining with partners around the world to make #EarthDay a global call for climate action: https://t.co/df1BqAIQeM pic.twitter.com/Vd3QpQkrI8
15:08 (IST)
#EarthDay is dawning in India and the Middle East! 🌍 Take time to appreciate our home planet today and share a photo of Earth’s details with #PictureEarth. 🐄🌳🌊🐙🌅🐚🌺 Make sure to tag your region too. We hope to see countries all over the world participating. pic.twitter.com/Fq8Lyn6Ghk— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 22, 2019
14:44 (IST)
Migration & survival are linked — intimately
We talk of natural heritage, a common purpose for mankind, sharing and saving the planet for the next generation. But what physically & naturally connects us? It’s not airports and airplanes. It’s the paths forged by wildlife, in the seas, the skies and in our nations. Migrations are the connections that remind us we are one amongst millions of species looking to survive, sing and love. These are the connections we need to keep and to conserve well beyond just Earth Day.
Read more about how migration and survival are so closely connected.
14:32 (IST)
We need to remember that #EarthDay cannot be restricted to just one day & it is an ongoing process. We should all get behind this movement.
Climate change is the world’s greatest challenge. But it’s also the world’s greatest opportunity to build a safer, more prosperous future for all.— Earth Day Network (@EarthDayNetwork) April 22, 2019
That’s why we’re joining with partners around the world to make #EarthDay a global call for climate action: https://t.co/df1BqAIQeM pic.twitter.com/Vd3QpQkrI8
14:22 (IST)
We all need to do our tiny bit to help the environment.
Happy #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/Ktn8NL7GEk— Vita Canis (@canis_vita) April 22, 2019
14:11 (IST)
This #EarthDay let's pledge to do away with plastic because oceans are for the oceanic lives and not out plastic bags.
Trillions of microplastic particles are already in our oceans.— United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2019
On Monday's #EarthDay, learn how you can help #BeatPlasticPollution & take #ClimateAction for #CleanSeas: https://t.co/0y09Pm7Fa7 pic.twitter.com/ElYILno997
13:44 (IST)
Could the Pangea from the past exist again in the future? The Centre for Science and Environment thinks so!
Scientific models predict that 250 million years from now, all continents will unite in one supercontinent— CSEINDIA (@CSEINDIA) April 22, 2019
Read more: https://t.co/pWw3gHYs4G#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/jdtbAX4nyY
13:30 (IST)
AI allows us to process large amounts of data & could help crunch enormous amounts of data to make forecasts faster and more accurate. To find out exactly what all its many uses are, head here!
13:14 (IST)
NASA has shared a bunch of really cool images of the Earth from space.
To celebrate #EarthDay 2019 on 22 April, @NASA is sharing how they #PictureEarth through a collection of some of the best and most iconic satellite images and data visualisations. Read more ahead of #MotherEarth Day >> https://t.co/V4MhAm5HVP #ClimateEducation pic.twitter.com/6ZSXybAKUd— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) April 20, 2019
13:03 (IST)
Conservationists in Israel are stealing endangered vulture's eggs to trick them into increasing their population.
12:24 (IST)
Earth Hour has released filters in collaboration with Snapchat. Check them out to show your support!
We are excited to share our Snapchat AR filters to celebrate #EarthDay today! 🎉 We hope you like them and inspire you to take small actions to save our planet, together with your friends! #Connect2Earth🌍— Earth Hour (@earthhour) April 22, 2019
🌍 https://t.co/pBdOVXbHf4
🌍 https://t.co/RuD3NoUDCr pic.twitter.com/kKOVJOkHSf
12:14 (IST)
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the planet
Greta Thunberg said in her speech last week that the incredible effort towards rebuilding Notre-Dame can be similarly done for our urgent climate crisis, too. Here's more on Greta and her speech to the European Parliament last week.
16-year-old #climatechange activist Greta Thunberg wants the world to come together to save the planet as we did for #NotreDame .— Crypto World (@cryptoworldweb) April 17, 2019
This is powerful. #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/Mt2fr1lAOh By InfoClimateCoin
12:14 (IST)
India's PM Narendra Modi tweeted out about #EarthDay
Today on #EarthDay, we bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2019
12:07 (IST)
Wise words from teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Earth Day!
.@GretaThunberg wants more than hope. She wants #ClimateAction. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/Ybh8W8VWw8— UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 22, 2019
12:04 (IST)
Mass-felling of trees is totes killing endangered Red Pandas
Red Pandas aren't just impossibly cute, threats like deforestation and the illegal pet trade are worsening their endangered status. Learn more about how the Photo Ark is working to save species https://t.co/PP5xwgpT1b #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/JbZ8eMrW2K— National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 22, 2019
12:03 (IST)
When we come together, the impact can be monumental. Commit to earth-friendly acts by taking part in our month-long #EarthDay challenge. #Connect2Earth. https://t.co/3diXsJViw7 pic.twitter.com/TpBuwq42OD— WWF 🐼 (@WWF) April 22, 2019
12:02 (IST)
This tweet made us take a minute to appreciate the oxygen we breath, as we all should!
#EarthDay— Subhankar Datta (@SubhankarDatt18) April 22, 2019
Save🌱, save lives..... pic.twitter.com/UerDwSlXRX
11:42 (IST)
This fun video highlights the changes the world has undergone since the first #EarthDay in 1970
11:41 (IST)
Earth Day Network has partnered with Twitter to launch a new emoji — 'Earth is in our hands' that you can use to tweet your #EarthDay posts & pictures
It's official -- we've partnered with @twitter (yes, that Twitter!) to release the 'Earth is in our hands' emoji to recognize the urgency of our environmental challenges.— Earth Day Network (@EarthDayNetwork) April 21, 2019
Use the #EarthDay hashtag to unlock this special emoji for our planet! #VoteEarth #EarthRise pic.twitter.com/CpkAO7D2ne
11:36 (IST)
Have you heard Lil Dicky's song Earth yet?
We did. And we have a lo......ot of different thoughts on it. Here's the Tech2 team with what we thought were the good, bad & ugly about the "Earth Day anthem".
Leave us a comment and tell us what you make of the song.
11:11 (IST)
Tropical forests are being lost rapidly
Globally, we are losing tropical forests at a rate of 158 square kilometres a year, and conservation efforts aren't slowing it down. But there are success stories from towns and cities that show promise and hope for the rest of the world. Read more about these wins here: https://bit.ly/2GAGdUo
11:07 (IST)
It's not too late to act on the climate crisis the planet is expected to face
Let’s treat the earth 🌍 better. A clean environment is not a luxury. It is a right, and it is a massive opportunity for sustainable development. Join the millions determined to take #ClimateAction & protect the planet #EarthDay #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/zISb08iFeQ— Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 22, 2019
11:01 (IST)
Look who's out & about campaigning for climate action today!
Ensure #WinterIsHere when it should be.— United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2019
Join @UNDP Goodwill Ambassador @nikolajcw of #GameOfThrones & take #ClimateAction today: https://t.co/zTkumwytsA pic.twitter.com/iAs0V6fo8t
10:58 (IST)
Some wishes from the United Nations!
Happy #EarthDay from UNHQ in NYC!— United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2019
Join people around the world by taking action to protect our one and only planet. Here's how: https://t.co/fXksYA7O1x pic.twitter.com/hixaaBDad5
10:54 (IST)
There's quite a lot going on around the world to celebrate this annual day of action to preserve our planet's diversity and riches.
10:52 (IST)
Hello Earthlings!
Happy Earth Day to all of you from the Tech2 team.
also see
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for NatureApr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: The reasons, significance behind Earth Day celebrations every 22 AprilApr 22, 2019
Earth day 2019
Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and loveApr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizzaApr 22, 2019
Restored Forest
Earth Day 2019: Restored forests are often poor replacements for natural habitatApr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goalsApr 22, 2019
science
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: Understanding Project tiger, a homegrown conservation success storyApr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizzaApr 22, 2019
Earth day 2019
Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and loveApr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for NatureApr 22, 2019