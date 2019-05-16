Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

CRISPR snails: Tweaking a single gene in snails created mirror-image shell swirls

Left-swirling snails have trouble hatching & finding mates, which isn't great news for their kind.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 13:24:00 IST

Turns out, the spin doctor that prescribes which way a snail's shell swirls — clockwise or counterclockwise — is genetic. What's more, this twist in the story of snail shells manifests right at the moment of its birth, when the embryos of the snail are still just a single cell.

Most pond snails in the world have shells that turn clockwise. However, a few have been seen taking a different turn — a counterclockwise one.

Researchers think a single DNA sequence — the lsdia1 gene — decides the fate of this spiral-spin counter-evolution in snail shells. A very similar gene, lsdia2, was also suspect since it has 89.4 percent identical DNA to lsdia1.

Teasing them apart and finding out which of the two was really in charge of turning a snail's shells was tricky, but scientists have finally done it using gene editing technology CRISPR.

CRISPR snails: Tweaking a single gene in snails created mirror-image shell swirls

Snail swirl and twirl both ways.

Researchers cut the lsdia1 gene and made it non-functional using gene editor CRISPR/Cas9. The snipped form of the gene was passed on to some of the snail's young ones. If both snail parents pass on non-functional copies of lsdia1 gene to their kids, the snail will grow to have counterclockwise (left-coiling) also known as sinistral shells. These lefty snails from the gene-editing study are the first time scientists have edited the genes in a snail and seen the changes manifest.

Snails aren't the only species with asymmetry. Humans have organs placed asymmetrically and so do many other species. This asymmetry is critical to the anatomy of species.

For instance, in mammals, the asymmetry is a must for the intestines to properly fold half a dozen times into a relatively small nook, Martin Blum, a developmental biologist from the University of Hohenheim, told ScienceNews.

Lefty snails are a result of mutations that make then less fit for survival than researchers thought.

Lefty snails are a result of mutations that make then less fit for survival than researchers thought.

While lsdia1 is the only known gene to decide the fate of snail shells, there are two known genes responsible for asymmetry in snails: nodal and Pitx. While still a single-cell embryo, the genetically-tweaked snail turned these genes on and in a pattern that is a mirror image to that of right-coiling snails (creating lefties), the study found.

Unlike evolutionary mutations that make species more fit to survive, the swirl in snails probably isn't helping snails in the wild, researchers think. But it does indirectly affect their survival. Snails that have left-swirling shells have trouble hatching and finding mates, according to Angus Davison, an evolutionary geneticist and lead author of the study from the University of Nottingham.

"If you're a snail out in the wild, it's game over for that mutation," Davidson added.

The study's findings were published in the journal Development.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Brazil's genetically modified sugar cane and sugar shipped to China for approval

Genetics

Brazil's genetically modified sugar cane and sugar shipped to China for approval

May 16, 2019
Moody's downgrades Lodha Developers outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on liquidity concerns

NewsTracker

Moody's downgrades Lodha Developers outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on liquidity concerns

May 03, 2019
Microsoft Build Developer Conference 2019 Highlights: Edge browser innovations, conversational Cortana and more

Microsoft Build Developer Conference 2019 Highlights: Edge browser innovations, conversational Cortana and more

May 06, 2019
Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019: Minecraft AR, Edge on macOS, Xbox everywhere

Build 2019

Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019: Minecraft AR, Edge on macOS, Xbox everywhere

May 07, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019