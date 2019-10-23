Wednesday, October 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Clumpy-looking supernova remnant Tycho captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory

Did the explosion itself cause this clumpiness, or was it something that happened afterward?


tech2 News StaffOct 23, 2019 12:37:27 IST

The Chandra X-ray Observatory operated by NASA, has captured some intriguing images of the vast and mysterious supernova remnant Tycho's Nova.

Tycho's supernova (which also goes by 'SN 1572' and Tycho's Nova), was thought to be a newly-formed star when it was discovered by Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe in November 1572. From a constellation, roughly 10,000 light-years away called Cassiopeia, a remnant of the Tycho supernova was captured by NASA's top X-ray observatory Chandra in an eye-opening new image.

Tycho's Nova is a Type Ia supernova, formed when a white dwarf star pulls material from (or merges with) a nearby companion star. Type Ia supernovae also end in a violent explosion, where the white dwarf is obliterated to smithereens, and the debris from it sent hurtling into space in all directions.

Clumpy-looking supernova remnant Tycho captured by NASAs Chandra X-ray Observatory

X-ray images of Tycho’s supernova remnant (Tycho’s SNR) show a pattern of bright clumps and fainter holes. Image: NASA/Chandra

Some four hundred years after Tycho supernova was discovered, astronomers have discovered clumpy-looking dark and white patterns in Tycho's debris. This is evidence to show that the new star isn't new at all. In fact, it signals the death of a star in a fiery supernova — an explosion so bright it can outshine light coming from entire galaxies.

In its 2o functional years, the Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured some unparalleled X-ray images of supernova remnants, including Tycho's. Chandra's latest observations show an intriguing pattern of bright clumps and fainter areas in Tycho.

"What caused this thicket of knots in the aftermath of this explosion?" Dr Toshiki Sato, an astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement.

"Did the explosion itself cause this clumpiness, or was it something that happened afterwards?"

The new images of Tycho captured by Chandra (above) is offering some clues, NASA said.

To emphasise the clumps in the image and the three-dimensional nature of Tycho, scientists narrowed down to two bands of X-ray energy to gather information from (silicon, coloured in red) moving away from Earth, and moving towards us (also silicon, but coloured in blue).

A broad range of different energies, elements, and a mixture of directions of motion are represented in other colours (yellow, green, blue-green, orange and purple). Chandra’s X-ray data has been superimposed with an optical image of the stars in the same field of view from the Digitised Sky Survey.

Also read: AstroSat's first images capture a supernova that's over 10,000 light-years away

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Water in Space

Humans could survive in space on water regenerated on asteroids, suggests NASA-funded study

Oct 11, 2019
Humans could survive in space on water regenerated on asteroids, suggests NASA-funded study
NASA successfully launches ICON satellite to study dynamic ionosphere of Earth

NASA's ICON

NASA successfully launches ICON satellite to study dynamic ionosphere of Earth

Oct 14, 2019
Why do astronomers believe dark matter exits even though they have not seen it?

dark matter

Why do astronomers believe dark matter exits even though they have not seen it?

Oct 14, 2019
NASA may opt for inflatable habitats to house future human missions to Moon, Mars and beyond

Space Habitats

NASA may opt for inflatable habitats to house future human missions to Moon, Mars and beyond

Oct 18, 2019
Christina Koch and Jessica Meir head out for the first ever all-female spacewalk

Spacewalk

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir head out for the first ever all-female spacewalk

Oct 18, 2019
NASA wants its international partners to join it in its journey to the moon

moon mission

NASA wants its international partners to join it in its journey to the moon

Oct 22, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019