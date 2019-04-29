Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Christina Koch's ISS stay to help understand effect of long term spaceflight on women

With all data of astronauts in space on men, Christina Koch will help researchers understand women better.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 09:59:27 IST

Christina Koch is expected to set a record for the longest NASA space mission by a woman when she completes her 11-month stay on the International Space Station (ISS). She will break the record set by astronaut Peggy Whitson (288 days). She is scheduled to remain in orbit until February 2020.

"It's an honour to follow in Peggy's footsteps," Koch was quoted as saying by NASA. She arrived on board the space station on 14 March to begin research activities as part of the Expedition 59 crew.

Christina Kochs ISS stay to help understand effect of long term spaceflight on women

Astronaut Koch in uniform. Image: NASA

Men and women react differently in space. Koch's 11-month is meant to help researchers study the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. Koch's planned stay is just short of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, Scott Kelly, who had stayed on board for 340 days during his one-year mission in 2015-16.

All the data NASA currently has is for male astronauts as they have spent the most amount of time in space. This study becomes imperative as Koch's mission is in preparation for NASA's human mission to the Moon or Mars.

"Christina's extended mission will provide additional data for NASA's Human Research Program and continue to support future missions to the Moon and Mars," said Jennifer Fogarty, chief scientist of the Human Research Program at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, US.

This news comes at a time when an all-woman spacewalk had to be cancelled, on 29 March, as there were not enough spacesuits available. Both the female astronauts wore size medium, however, there was only one suit available. After serious backlash, NASA released a statement saying that they had more than one suit on-board, they just did not have enough time to resize it to fit before the walk.

NASA last month accepted a challenge from the Donald Trump administration to return humans to the Moon by 2024, four years ahead of the US space agency’s earlier set target.

Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator said, “This time, when we go to the Moon, we will stay. And then we will use what we learn on the Moon to take the next giant leap— sending astronauts to Mars.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

Apr 21, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

Apr 22, 2019
NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Mars Missions

NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Apr 15, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019