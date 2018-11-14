Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 15:42 IST

China’s artificial Sun reaches fusion temperatures thrice that of the real Sun

At 100 million °C, the reactor attained the minimum temperature needed for sustained nuclear fusion.

Researchers from China's Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences announced that China’s ‘artificial sun’ just became the hottest known nuclear fusion experiment on Earth — literally, with the plasma reaching 100 million degrees Celsius.

For some perspective, our solar system’s real Sun is only about 15 million degrees Celsius in comparison.

While that comparison in itself is mind-blowing, the temperature also has another important significance for nuclear energy researchers: 100 million degrees Celsius is thought to be the minimum temperature needed for self-sustaining nuclear fusion on Earth.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The artificial Sun (not to be confused with the 'artificial moons' China intends to send up to space soon), is a popular name given to one of the most promising nuclear fusion experiments to date. Designed to replicate the process our Sun uses to generate energy, researchers set up the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) fusion reactor in 2006.

A ‘Tokamak’ is a reactor design that resembles a donut — a donut that generates powerful magnetic forces to contain unimaginably hot plasma inside the reactor during nuclear fusion. The walls of a tokamak are built to absorb the massive amounts of heat from the continuous splitting of atoms in the reactor’s core.

The record-breaking East reactor disguising any and all signs of the its enormous power. Image courtesy: VCG

The record-breaking East reactor disguising any and all signs of the its enormous power. Image courtesy: VCG

The process of nuclear fusion, where two hydrogen atoms combine in a reaction that produces an enormous amount of energy, is often called the ‘great white whale’ of global energy. Nuclear reactors like EAST are a means to exactly that: an almost infinite supply of energy that is clean.

One of the few hurdles to unleashing nuclear fusion as an energy source is sustaining the fusion reaction for longer than a handful of minutes. The longest recorded reaction is was at the Tore Supra tokamak in France (also known as WEST), for 6 minutes and 30 seconds in 2003.

Between the records set by EAST and WEST, could the world have an artificial Sun lighting up our homes at night in a few years?

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Earth's Oceans

Earth's water a result of asteroid impacts and leftover gas from Sun's birth: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Hydrogen Fuel

Breakthrough in making hydrogen fuel from water offers hope of mass production

Nov 01, 2018

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018

NASA

NASA creates world record with 'supersonic parachute' designed for Mars 2020

Oct 30, 2018

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

China’s artificial Sun reaches fusion temperatures thrice that of the real Sun

Nov 14, 2018

Infosys Prize 2018

IISc, TIFR professors clinch Infosys Prize for their contributions to science

Nov 14, 2018

Healthcare

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

Watch ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch live starting 4.45 pm today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018