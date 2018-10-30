Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 09:29 IST

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

The probe begins its solar approach on 31 Oct, reaching the closest point to the Sun on 5 Nov.

As of 29 October, NASA’s Parker probe holds the new record for the closest approach made by a man-made object to the Sun.

The probe broke a previous record set by the Helios-2 spacecraft in 1976, of 43 million kilometres from the Sun’s surface.

An artistic rendition of the Parker Solar probe as it approaches the Sun. Image courtesy: NASA

An artistic rendition of the Parker Solar probe as it approaches the Sun. Image courtesy: NASA

The spacecraft will now continue to set and break its own record till 2024, when it expected to makes its final approach at 6.16 million kms from the Sun’s surface.

“It’s a proud moment for the team, though we remain focused on our first solar encounter, which begins on 31 October,” Andy Driesman, Project Manager of the Parker Probe mission was quoted to have said in NASA’s report.

As it approached the Sun, Parker is also expected to break a second record — for the fastest moving spacecraft relative to the Sun. This record is also currently held by Helios-2, at a dizzying 2,46,960 km per hour, according to the report.

Parker probe will get closer to the Sun than Helios 2 did in 1976. Illustration: Steve Alvey/Michigan Engineer

Parker probe will get closer to the Sun than Helios 2 did in 1976. Illustration: Steve Alvey/Michigan Engineer

The probe’s speed and position are periodically sent back to the mission team through NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN). The DSN is a complex triad of terrestrial antennas than form a lifeline for deep space missions to relay communications back to Earth.

After Parker completes its gravity assists around Venus, it is set to begin its swift approach to the Sun on the 31 October, reaching the closest point to the Sun — the 'perihelion' — on 5 November.

Over the next 6 years, the Parker probe will weave through the Sun’s atmosphere to study aspects of the star like solar flares and solar wind, which have remained a puzzle to solar scientists.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018

Constellation Names

NASA names gamma-ray constellations after comic superheroes Godzilla, Hulk

Oct 22, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018

Ecology

Ecologically-important Hawaiian island wiped out by devastating tropical hurricane

Oct 29, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018