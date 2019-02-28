Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

China drafts new regulations on gene editing after unethical use by scientist

The measures follow assertions in November from scientist He Jiankui that he altered the DNA of twin girls born that month using a powerful new tool.

The Associated Press Feb 28, 2019 10:18:37 IST

China has unveiled draft regulations on gene editing and other potentially risky biomedical technologies after a Chinese scientist’s claim of helping to create gene-edited babies roiled the global science community.

Under the proposed measures released Tuesday, technology involving gene editing, gene transfer and gene regulation would be categorised as “high-risk” and managed by the health department of the State Council, China’s Cabinet.

The measures follow assertions in November from scientist He Jiankui that he altered the DNA of twin girls born that month using a powerful new tool. The technology, called CRISPR-cas9, makes it possible to operate on DNA to supply a needed gene or disable the one that’s causing problems.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

The revelation that it may have been used to conceive children elicited widespread outcry over the procedure’s ethical implications. Researchers said He’s actions exposed the twins to unknown health risks, possibly including a higher susceptibility to viral illnesses.

Gene editing for reproductive purposes is effectively banned in the US and most of Europe. In China, ministerial guidelines prohibit research on embryos that “violates the ethical or moral principles.” Ethical guidelines published in 2003 say that gene editing is permitted for research, but that the experimental embryo cannot be nurtured for more than 14 days.

He Jiankui said he edited the babies’ genes at conception in hopes of making them resistant to the AIDS virus, as their father is HIV positive. His lab was in Shenzhen, China’s southern tech hub, and he recruited study participants through an AIDS advocacy group. He said his goal was to rewrite DNA before birth to make some children immune to HIV during their lifetime.

China immediately halted He’s experiments after his announcement.

He also pursued international experts at Stanford and Rice universities, where he had done graduate studies work, and elsewhere, seeking advice before and during the experiment.

In an interview with The Associated Press the month before his project was publicised, the 34-year-old scientist said he believed gene editing of human embryos resulting in live births was legal in China because the country has no law specifically forbidding it.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported last month that He had breached national guidelines and would be punished for any legal violations. Xinhua didn’t say which laws He might have violated but noted that he had fabricated an ethical review.

Along with the birth of the twins, another embryo yet to be born reportedly resulted from He’s experiment. All three will remain under medical observation with regular visits supervised by government health departments, Xinhua said.

Late last year, China’s education ministry sent notices to universities requiring self-checks on research related to gene editing. In an email, the ministry told the AP that it called on educational institutions to strengthen management of scientific research ethics and inspect research involving gene-editing technology.

Kehkooi Kee, a Tsinghua University researcher who conducts gene editing on stem cells, said the volume of paperwork he must now fill out has increased as a result of being subject to more checks.

Scientist He Jiankui attends the International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Scientist He Jiankui attends the International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“He (Jiankui) is an irresponsible scientist,” Kee said in late December after the Education Ministry issued its notification. “I don’t even want to call him a scientist — he is an irresponsible man.”

While He’s work was widely condemned by his fellow scientists in China, it has had repercussions for others studying gene editing. It has also become more difficult to get gene-editing research approved, Kee said.

“The industry will develop at a slower pace,” Kee said. “The government will be more cautious with research funds, and private organisations, such as charities and startups, will be less likely to invest.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Private video

Private video
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

also see

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019

science

National Science Day

National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

Feb 28, 2019

Origin of Life

NASA scientists recreate conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth

Feb 27, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019