Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

The rocks were likely thrown upwards & released to the surface after the largest even lunar impact.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 11:02:44 IST

For the first time in mankind's history, a rover has taken samples from the Moon's mantle — an interior region of the Moon below its crust — that were likely thrown upwards and released to the surface during an ancient cosmic impact.

The Yutu-2 rover, which landed on the Moon in January this year after hitching a ride aboard China's Chang'e-4 mission, spotted the seemingly-primitive material in a smaller crater within the South Pole-Aitken basin — the largest impact crater on the Moon, roughly 2500 kilometres across.

The rover found minerals that were markedly different from what is typically found on the lunar surface, indicating that it was from a different layer, likely the Mantle below the SPA Basin floor.

Also Read: Chang'e-4 relays first images after historic touchdown on Moon's far side

Researchers think the rock samples could help uncover details about the ocean of magma from the Moon's formative eons.

Like many of the other rocky bodies in the inner solar system, the Moon, too, was covered in an ocean of magma that was hundreds of kilometres deep for millions of it years after it was formed, past research has suggested. Earlier this month, researchers also found that the moon has shrunk 50 meters (and continues to shrink) as it gradually cools from its molten hot creation.

Also Read: Shrinking Moon: Sporadic quakes from tectonic activity has left wrinkles on the Moon

As the ocean of magma cooled, some of the denser minerals like oxides of iron and magnesium would have crystallised at its base and the lighter minerals rich in aluminum or silicon would have risen up to the surface, giving the Moon its stunning, silica-studded glow.

Change-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moons mantle from huge impact

The Moon's breathtaking, beautiful surface is chronicled with meteorite impacts over its 4.6-billion-year-old history.

"The ultimate goal is to decipher the mystery of the lunar mantle composition," Chunlai Li from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, told New Scientist. The rocks could be a useful tool to look into how the Moon and other rocky celestial bodies like the Earth have evolved — how its surfaces have changed so remarkably since then.

The scientists have detailed their findings from the Yutu-2 rover in a recent paper published in Nature.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts
Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

May 13, 2019
Only one of three Chandrayaan-2 modules are mission-ready ahead of launch: ISRO

Chandrayaan

Only one of three Chandrayaan-2 modules are mission-ready ahead of launch: ISRO

May 07, 2019
Trump pumps USD 1.6 bn extra into NASA budget to ensure Moon landing by 2024

Moon Mission

Trump pumps USD 1.6 bn extra into NASA budget to ensure Moon landing by 2024

May 14, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to carry three more payloads than Chandrayaan-1

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to carry three more payloads than Chandrayaan-1

May 10, 2019
Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

Space Mining

Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

May 15, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019