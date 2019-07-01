Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan2theMoon, with funk: The ultimate playlist for space junkies

With a little groove and a little funk, here's a great way to countdown to the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

Nandini YadavJul 01, 2019 19:48:19 IST

Chandrayaan 2's launch next month will mark an important day in the history of India. And if astronomy and space is your jam, I have a little something to get yourself prepped for Chandrayaan 2. And how do you prepare for important days? The way I go about it is with a little groove and a little funk! And if you just did a little dance in your head, then I have just what you need: the ultimate playlist for the space junky in you.

Click here for the full playlist.

Chandrayaan2theMoon, with funk: The ultimate playlist for space junkies

Representational Image.

Spaceman by Harry Nilsson

While Harry Nilsson is not one of my favourite artists and I would call most of his music weird, Spaceman is a bombastic ode to an astronaut who now longs to come home.

Space Girl by the Imagined Village

On the other side of Spaceman is Space Girl by The Imagined Village. Where Spaceman longs for Earth, Space Girl is about the restlessness of the journey.

(Also read: Here are answers to all your questions about Chandrayaan 2)

2,000 Light Years from home by Rolling Stone

Here's another song about an interstellar journey that threatens to drown in the psychedelia of the era. Do wait till the end for a reference to Aldebaran (a red giant star about 65 light-years from the Sun in the zodiac constellation Taurus).

Teenage Spaceship by Smog

This trippy song from Smog is beautiful poetry about being a teenage spaceship, and if you have read Nicholas Fisk's poems, it will instantly remind you of 'Cutie Pie'.

Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra

You can't have a playlist of space music and not have Sinatra sing about playing among the stars, and see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars.

Space Baby by Tubes

I'd be honest, I found this one in YouTube recommendations, and the song had me at "I dig my atmosphere machine".

Looking for Astronauts by The Nationals

If ever as a child you wished to be an astronaut, this song will have you yelling "pick me, pick me".

Contact by Daft Punk

We are talking space and there can be no playlist complete without Daft Punk. Here's a song that includes audio from the Apollo 17 mission, courtesy of NASA and Captain Eugene Cernan. Due to digital downloads of Random Access Memories, the song charted at number 46 on the French Singles Chart and at number 24 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Give it a good listen and trust me, you will believe that there is life beyond our solar system!

Click here for the full playlist.

(Also read: For a deep dive on the Pragyan Rover, read this detailed explainer.)

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Jun 26, 2019
Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jun 20, 2019
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Vikram Lander

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Jun 26, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Jun 28, 2019
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Pragyan

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Jun 25, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to launch on 15 July: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to launch on 15 July: Here are answers to all your questions on India's second Moon mission

Jun 27, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019