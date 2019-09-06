Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gaganyaan: IAF completes Level-1 selection of Indian astronauts in Bengaluru

Gaganyaan will take three astronauts to space, scheduled for December 2021 or January 2022


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 13:38:25 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that the Level-1 selection of test pilots for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission has successfully completed. A group of test pilots have been chosen for India’s first manned space mission at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru.

Gaganyaan: IAF completes Level-1 selection of Indian astronauts in Bengaluru

IAF pilot during the Level-1 selection process for Gaganyaan.

IAF confirmed the selection on its Twitter account and released a set of photos from the selection process. It said, “Selected Test Pilots underwent extensive physical exercise tests, lab investigations, radiological tests, clinical tests & evaluation on various facets of their psychology.”

The Gaganyaan mission was initially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. It has been allotted a budget of Rs 10,000 crore.

On May 2019, ISRO and IAF signed an MoU to cooperate in the crew selection and training of astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission. Gaganyaan is going to be India’s first-ever manned mission to space. It will send three astronauts for seven days and the spacecraft will be placed in a low-earth orbit of around 300-400 km.

Before sending the astronauts, two unmanned missions will be conducted by ISRO. The GSLV Mk III, the three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle, will be used to launch Gaganyaan as it has the necessary payload capability.

The Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru will be looking at all the activities about the mission along with the Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Gaganyaan

Women astronauts likely won't be part of Gaganyaan inaugural flight in 2022

Aug 30, 2019
Women astronauts likely won't be part of Gaganyaan inaugural flight in 2022
Russia to train Indian astronauts to prepare them for Gaganyaan, says PM Modi

Gaganyaan mission

Russia to train Indian astronauts to prepare them for Gaganyaan, says PM Modi

Sep 05, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019
Five IAF officers found guilty by court of inquiry for shooting down Mi-17VF chopper on 27 February in Srinagar; 6 died in incident

NewsTracker

Five IAF officers found guilty by court of inquiry for shooting down Mi-17VF chopper on 27 February in Srinagar; 6 died in incident

Aug 23, 2019
Gaganyaan: Russia to train Indian cosmonauts, offer semi-cryogenic engine technology

gaganyaan

Gaganyaan: Russia to train Indian cosmonauts, offer semi-cryogenic engine technology

Aug 26, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019