Sunday, August 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO shares first Earth pictures clicked by on-board L-14 camera

On 2 August, the fourth earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 2 was successfully performed.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2019 15:32:55 IST

Space agency ISRO on August 4 released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO shares first Earth pictures clicked by on-board L-14 camera

Image of Earth taken from Chandrayaan-2. Image: ISRO

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

As per the ISRO website, the image was clicked from a distance of 4,100 km.

(Also read: Chandrayaan 2: First orbit-raising of spacecraft performed successfully, ISRO confirms)

Besides the one shared in the tweet, ISRO also added a bunch of images clicked of the Earth to its Chandrayaan-2 gallery. These images have been clicked from 2,450 km to up to 5,000 km frim the L14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2.

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

Image: ISRO

On 2 August, the fourth earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was successfully performed.

On 22 July, India launched the country's second moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, aboard the most powerful rocket in ISRO's arsenal, the GSLV-MkIII-M1, from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission was primarily aimed at landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole. The 3,850-kg, Rs 978-crore spacecraft is a three-module composite made up of an orbiter, lander, and rover. On its planned 48-day journey between liftoff and landing on the Moon's South Pole, the composite will be subjected to a series of orbital manoeuvres to bring it to the moon's vicinity.

With inputs from PTI.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully launches India's second moon mission aboard the GSLV Mk-III

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully launches India's second moon mission aboard the GSLV Mk-III
Chandrayaan 2 launch live streaming: When and where to watch ISRO's second Moon mission launch today at 2.43pm

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch live streaming: When and where to watch ISRO's second Moon mission launch today at 2.43pm

Jul 21, 2019
An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

GSLV-MkIII

An intro to GSLV-MkIII, the launch platform that will make Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan a reality

Jul 22, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Vikram Lander

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Jul 22, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019