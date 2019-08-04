tech2 News Staff

Space agency ISRO on August 4 released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

As per the ISRO website, the image was clicked from a distance of 4,100 km.

Besides the one shared in the tweet, ISRO also added a bunch of images clicked of the Earth to its Chandrayaan-2 gallery. These images have been clicked from 2,450 km to up to 5,000 km frim the L14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2.

On 2 August, the fourth earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was successfully performed.

On 22 July, India launched the country's second moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, aboard the most powerful rocket in ISRO's arsenal, the GSLV-MkIII-M1, from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission was primarily aimed at landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole. The 3,850-kg, Rs 978-crore spacecraft is a three-module composite made up of an orbiter, lander, and rover. On its planned 48-day journey between liftoff and landing on the Moon's South Pole, the composite will be subjected to a series of orbital manoeuvres to bring it to the moon's vicinity.

With inputs from PTI.

