Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 hours away from lander, orbiter separation, expected by 1.45 pm today

If successful, the Vikram lander will be put on a separate, circular path identical to the orbiter.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 10:42:06 IST

Chandrayaan 2 — ISRO's second moon mission — completed its final orbit-lowering manoeuvre yesterday (1 September) evening. Now, the next step is the separation of the landing module (the Vikram lander with the Pragyan rover inside it), which is scheduled for today (2 September) between 12.45 and 1.45 pm IST.

If successful, the Vikram lander will then be put on a separate, circular path identical to the orbiter, passing over the lunar poles at a distance of roughly 100 km from the surface.

By attaining a near-circular orbit, there are only three more mission milestones before the Vikram lander attempts its planned soft-landing on the moon's surface on 7 September at 1.55 am IST. This includes two deorbit (orbit-lowering) manoeuvres on 3 and 4 September and its powered descent from an elliptical orbit of 36 x 110 km between 1.30-2.30 am on 7 September.

Chandrayaan 2 hours away from lander, orbiter separation, expected by 1.45 pm today

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

Over the course of the next few days, the first maps of the landing site will be created (planned for 3 and 4 September) by the Vikram lander to ensure the landing site is safe, as previously thought, to make a soft-landing. This is a crucial step in the mission since ISRO's mission engineers won't be operating the spacecraft remotely from the control centre.

The orbiter will also be surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey so far and conducting a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

While subsequent events in the mission won't be streamed live, you can catch live updates on the mission on our dedicated Chandrayaan 2 domain, our Twitter pageISRO's website, or Twitter page.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing
Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually: ISRO chairman

Aug 20, 2019
Meghalaya student to watch Chandrayaan 2 live with PM Narendra Modi in ISRO control room

chandrayaan 2

Meghalaya student to watch Chandrayaan 2 live with PM Narendra Modi in ISRO control room

Aug 30, 2019
With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Chandrayaan 2

With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 planned orbit 'compressed' in latest manoeuver, ISRO reveals. What does it mean?

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 planned orbit 'compressed' in latest manoeuver, ISRO reveals. What does it mean?

Aug 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moon's surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 edges closer to moon's surface after completing second orbital manoeuvre

Aug 21, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019