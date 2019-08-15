Asian News International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission- Chandrayaan 2. He said our country's achievements are being recognized abroad.

"Today, the achievements and progress of our country and its professions are recognized abroad. The Chandrayaan 2 is headed to a part of the moon where no one has visited before. This is a big achievement by our scientists. Even the sportsmen of the country are making their mark across the world. CEOs are making a mark in the global business world. I feel very proud today," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

(Also read: On 73rd Independence Day, Narendra Modi announces investment of whopping Rs 100 lakh cr to develop modern infra)

Chandrayaan 2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

(Also read: Independence Day 2019: Narendra Modi highlights scrapping of Article 370, law to ban triple talaq within 10-weeks of govt in 15 August address)

In his address to the nation on 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister also condoled the death of people in recent floods across the country, highlighting the condition in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra and assured the affected of all help.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.