Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2: First orbit-raising of spacecraft performed successfully, ISRO confirms

The spacecraft will undergo a series of in-orbit manoeuvres in weeks to come to bring it in the vicinity of the moon.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 25, 2019 09:30:44 IST

The first earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The manoeuvre was carried out at 2.52 pm using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds, two days after the successful launch into elliptical Earth orbit of 170 x 45,475 km, ISRO said. The new orbit will be 230 X 45163 km, the space agency said.

According to ISRO, the second orbit raising manoeuvre is scheduled in the early hours of Friday at about 1 am IST.

Chandrayaan 2: First orbit-raising of spacecraft performed successfully, ISRO confirms

Illustration of the orbit-raising of the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft in its Earth-bound phase. Image: ISRO

India had on Monday launched the country's second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole.

The 3,850-kg Chandrayaan 2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, has been injected into the earth's orbit.

It will be subjected to a series of orbit manoeuvres in the coming weeks to take it to the vicinity of the moon, with the rover soft landing planned on September 7.

"Further major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, Trans Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound manoeuvres, Vikram Separation and Vikram Touch Down," the space agency said.

As per the schedule, Vikram, the moon lander will soft-land on the moon and then Pragyaan will roll out to explore the moon surface.

The ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander (spacecraft) in the South Pole region of the moon where no country has gone so far.

The space agency said the earth-bound manoeuvres are planned to be executed from Wednesday onwards culminating into Trans Lunar Insertion scheduled on August 14, 2019, which will send the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft to the moon.

In a giant leap for the country's ambitious low-cost space programme, ISRO has undertaken the most complex and its prestigious mission ever aimed at landing the rover on the moon.

If successful, it will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

ImagesOfTheDay

Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully injects rocket into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September

Jul 23, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch: ISRO successfully injects rocket into orbit, moon landing scheduled for 7 September
Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man

Jul 25, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the 47-day journey after its spectacularly successful launch

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the 47-day journey after its spectacularly successful launch

Jul 23, 2019
City of Lucknow bursts with pride for Ritu Karidhal after Chandrayaan 2 success

ISRO's women scientists

City of Lucknow bursts with pride for Ritu Karidhal after Chandrayaan 2 success

Jul 25, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019