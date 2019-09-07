tech2 News Staff

After a nail-biting descent, the Chandrayaan 2 mission has stalled at a cliffhanger. ISRO appears to have lost contact with the Vikram lander, and is waiting to hear an analysis of data from the lander's final moments from Chandrayaan 2 mission control.

The descent of the spacecraft began normally at 1.38 am. Carried out with the lander's four thrusters, the first leg of the descent and deceleration was performed successfully and as planned, bringing the velocity of the landing module down manyfold.

ISRO lost communication with the Vikram lander when it was 2.1 km from the moon’s surface. By this point in the mission, the lander had completed the first 'rough braking' part of its descent, in which four of the module’s propulsion engines were fired at the same time to lower its speed significantly.

The second "fine braking" part of the mission followed, towards the end of which we saw the first sign of something wrong.

The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, which is still in good health will be listening to any communication from the lander.

#ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan says, the powered descent of the lander Vikram has been normal till reaching the altitude of 2.51 km. Subsequently, the communication from the Lander was lost. The reason is being analysed.#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/p5uqsttgH4 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 6, 2019

The communication link with the orbiter has been left switched on, in the hope that whatever the news be, ISRO's mission control team is listening for it. The last data from the Vikram lander is currently being analysed, said ISRO chairman K Sivan in a brief announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a pep talk to the scientists, gave Dr K Sivan an encouraging pat in light on the uncertainty, and lauded the efforts of all the scientists and engineers that helped the mission get to the moon.

Country is proud of you. I am with you, move ahead with courage. I wish you All the Best, says PM Narendra Modi to ISRO scientists#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/WQPOnutd80 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 6, 2019

ISRO had shared a timeline of events for the lander Vikram, which was to land at 1.53 am and the rover Pragyan was scheduled to roll down a ramp at 5.19 am. The first clicks from the rover of Pragyan were expected at 5.45 am.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We're awaiting a full statement from ISRO on what went wrong with the landing.

