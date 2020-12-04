FP Trending

Planets Jupiter and Saturn will align to form a spectacular phenomenon in the night sky called a 'double planet' in December. The first Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 2000 will also be the closest one since 1623. The upcoming conjunction will see Jupiter and Saturn be only 0.1 degree apart. However, this is not the only celestial phenomenon that will be visible in December.

The astronomy calendar for 2020 is packed full of celestial events including supermoons, eclipses, rare Blue Moons and meteor showers. According to a post by The Golden Facts on Instagram and a report in the Independent December will play host to a number of celestial events.

On 13 December, stargazers will be able to see the Geminids Meteor Shower while on 14 December, people in the Southern Hemisphere will bear witness a total Solar Eclipse. Apart from the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction on 21 December, on 30 December there will be a full moon as well.

Geminid meteors, 13 December

Peaking on the night of the 13th and going on till early morning of 14 December, the shower will be visible for nearly two weeks from 4-16 December.

Solar Eclipse, 14 December

The moon will pass directly in front of the sun on this day offering people in the southern hemisphere a glimpse at a total solar eclipse.

Winter Solstice and Ursid meteors, 21 December

Apart from the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, the date is also significant for being Winter Solstice. The last meteor shower of the year will also happen on this day, with 5 to 10 meteors being visible per hour.

Full Moon, 30 December

The final full moon of the year, also known as the Cold Moon will take place on this date.