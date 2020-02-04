tech2 News Staff

Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had released the first-ever images captured by its newly launched CartoSAT-3. The high-resolution images were of different places in Qatar.

Twitter user and satellite-enabled intelligence consultant @detresfa_ reprocessed the images and bumped up the resolution even further. The images show comparisons to those captured by its predecessor CartoSAT-2 and shots from Maxar Technologies' earth observation satellites, to showcase the quality of images from CartoSAT-3. Supposedly, with an impressive resolution of 25 cm, Cartosat-3 is currently the most powerful earth-observation scope in orbit.

The last batch of images released by ISRO are high-resolution panchromatic and multi-spectral, and that “calibration and validation of the products are in process, to further improve the quality of products.”

Twitter user d-atis said, "India has come a long way in developing its earth observation satellites & sensor, their first release shows many use possibilities & the capability of CartoSAT-3."

Reprocessed zooms of #Isro's recently released (ongoing-calibration) #Cartosat3 images show a MAJOR leap & upgrade of imaging capabilities, not only are distinctions in types of vehicles visible, road markings now show up as well

apart from other observations #India https://t.co/03ExO4cnKz pic.twitter.com/AciD8H8ssZ — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) January 30, 2020

The Cartosat satellites are a series of Indian optical earth observation satellites built and operated by ISRO. This series of satellites are a part of the Indian Remote Sensing Program and are used for Earth's resource management defence services and monitoring.

About CartoSAT-3

The satellite was launched on 27 November 2019, on board a PSLV-C47 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The CartoSAT-3 is the eighth in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres).

The satellite is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites. It will also image across multiple spectra — panchromatic (captures all visible colours of light), multispectral (captures light within specific ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum) and hyperspectral (captures light from across the electromagnetic spectrum) earth observation mission.

Once online, the satellite will serve in large-scale urban planning, rural resources and infrastructure development, monitoring of coastal land use and land cover, etc.

