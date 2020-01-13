Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO releases high-res images of Qatar's capital city, Doha, captured by CartoSAT-3

The CartoSAT-3 is eighth in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 09:36:44 IST

On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released high-resolution images of different places in Qatar, captured by the newly launched CartoSAT-3.

Qatar is an Arab country in the middle east and the images show four main areas of the city – the Khalifa International Stadium, Palm City Gardens, the Old Doha Airport and the Dalla driving academy.

ISRO said, the images are high-resolution panchromatic and multi-spectral, and that “calibration and validation of the products are in process, to further improve the quality of products.”

The Cartosat satellites are a series of Indian optical earth observation satellites built and operated by ISRO. This series of satellites are a part of the Indian Remote Sensing Program and are used for Earth's resource management defence services and monitoring.

ISRO releases high-res images of Qatars capital city, Doha, captured by CartoSAT-3

The Khalifa stadium in Doha, Qatar captured by CartoSAT-3. Image credit: ISRO

The coloured image is of the Khalifa stadium image which is a multipurpose stadium, also known as the National Stadium. It is part of the Doha Sports City complex, which also includes Aspire Academy, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Aspire Tower. One can see the Aspire Academy, as well and the Aspire Dome, which is the largest indoor multi-purpose dome based in Qatar. The dome has the capacity to host 13 different sporting events simultaneously in a climate-controlled arena.

The old Doha airport, captured by CartoSAT-3 Image credit: ISRO

The old Doha airport, captured by CartoSAT-3 Image credit: ISRO

The second image of the Old Doha Airport is black and white and one can see, and looks like an abandoned airfield with one lonely airplane on the tarmac.

The Palm City garden 2, captured by CartoSAT-3. Image credit: ISRO

The Palm City garden 2, captured by CartoSAT-3. Image credit: ISRO

The third image, another black and white image, captures the Palm City Garden 2 and the capital city of Qatar — Doha.

The Dalla driving academy, captured by CartoSAT-3. Image credit: ISRO

The Dalla driving academy, captured by CartoSAT-3. Image credit: ISRO

The Dalla Driving Academy, in Doha, is captured in the fourth black and white image. It is the largest driving school in the country.

All the image were captured on 28 December 2019.

About CartoSAT-3

The satellite was launched on 27 November 2019, on board a PSLV-C47 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The CartoSAT-3 is the eighth in a series of indigenous Earth observation satellites built by ISRO. With its highly-advanced remote sensing capability, CartoSAT-3 is a leap of advancement over its predecessor CartoSAT-2, with a wider spatial range (of view) and finer resolution (of up to 0.25 metres or 25 centimetres).

The satellite is undoubtedly one of the most advanced imaging satellites ever built by ISRO, with the capability to produce some of the most high-resolution aerial imagery in the world — certainly the highest of any ISRO satellites. It will also image across multiple spectra — panchromatic (captures all visible colours of light), multispectral (captures light within specific ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum) and hyperspectral (captures light from across the electromagnetic spectrum) earth observation mission.

Once online, the satellite will serve in large-scale urban planning, rural resources and infrastructure development, monitoring of coastal land use and land cover, etc.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan ends parliamentary panel meet with flute performance, wins praise on internet

Dec 29, 2019
ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan ends parliamentary panel meet with flute performance, wins praise on internet
Chandrayaan 3 to launch in 2030, will cost lesser than the second mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 to launch in 2030, will cost lesser than the second mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jan 01, 2020
Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

NaVIC

Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

Jan 02, 2020
Four astronauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan; Chandrayaan 3 gets govt approval says ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO news

Four astronauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan; Chandrayaan 3 gets govt approval says ISRO chief K Sivan

Jan 01, 2020
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper'

107th Indian Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper'

Jan 03, 2020
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: Indian-American cardiologist to present new way to test effectiveness of yoga

107th Indian Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: Indian-American cardiologist to present new way to test effectiveness of yoga

Jan 03, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019