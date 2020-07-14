Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Captivating image of NEOWISE comet as seen by NASA's Parker Solar Probe released

NEOWISE was observed to have two ion tails, which intrigued researchers as it was unusual for a comet.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 17:08:10 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) periodically shares images of celestial bodies along with information on astronomical events. The latest in that  has recently put out image of the NEOWISE comet.

The picture was captured by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe using WISPR instrument, used to take images of the sun's outer atmosphere and solar wind in visible light, FoxNews reported.

The Probe captured the twin tails of NEOWISE, also known as C/2020 F3, when it became active just after its closest approach to the Sun. Many comets have two tails – a dust tail and another made of electrically-charged particles. However, in the case of NEOWISE, it was predicted that it has two ion tails, which intrigued researchers.

NASA’s NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) space telescope, the comet's namesake, discovered the comet on 27 March 2020.

According to NASA, the lower tail is the dust tail of NEOWISE and it is created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet’s nucleus and trails behind it in its orbit.

"The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in the Sun’s intense light," the space agency said in the release.

Captivating image of NEOWISE comet as seen by NASAs Parker Solar Probe released

An unprocessed image from the WISPR instrument on NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows the comet NEOWISE as of 5 July 2020, soon after its closest approach to the Sun. Image: NASA Goddard

These ionised gases are battered repeatedly by the solar wind. As a result of this, the ion tail is created that extends directly away from the Sun. Scientists speculate that NEOWISE has two ion tails, in addition to its dust tail, but they need more data and analysis to confirm this.

Last month, NASA came up with some simulations showing how the sunset would look on other planets of the solar system. It was created by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The simulations showed at the time of sunset on Uranus a bright blue colour in the sky fades into royal blue with hints of turquoise. The blue green colour appeared due to the interaction of sunlight with the atmosphere of the planet.

A bright yellow sky turns into orange, brown, and finally black during the sunset on Venus. Mars’ sky becomes a mix of muddy brown and bright yellow as the Sun disappears.

Also read: NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets look like on various planets

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA

NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

Jun 29, 2020
NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets
NASA is planning to study the surface of Venus, explore its geologic history through VERITAS mission

VERITAS

NASA is planning to study the surface of Venus, explore its geologic history through VERITAS mission

Jul 14, 2020
Asteroid's moon gets a name before NASA's DART mission crashes into it in 2022

Planetary Defense

Asteroid's moon gets a name before NASA's DART mission crashes into it in 2022

Jul 01, 2020
NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

NASA

NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

Jul 06, 2020
NASA contracts SETI to ensure it is compliant with planetary protection standards for present and future missions

NASA

NASA contracts SETI to ensure it is compliant with planetary protection standards for present and future missions

Jul 14, 2020
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Mars Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Jul 10, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020