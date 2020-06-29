Monday, June 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

The sunset on Uranus is a bright blue colour that fades to royal blue with hints of turquoise due to the interaction of sunlight with the atmosphere.


FP TrendingJun 29, 2020 17:53:24 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has time and again presented information about interesting celestial events or phenomenon. This time, the space agency has come up with some simulations showing how the sunset would look on other planets of the solar system.

These were created by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He used a tool called the Planetary Spectrum Generator for the project. To validate the accuracy of his tool, Villanueva simulated known sky colours of Uranus and other worlds, said NASA.

The simulations show that during sunset on Uranus a bright blue colour in the sky fades into royal blue with hints of turquoise. NASA revealed that the blue-green colour in the sky comes from the interaction of sunlight with the atmosphere of Uranus.

NASAs planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, created the sunset simulations while building a computer modeling tool for a possible future mission to Uranus, an icy-cold planet in the outer solar system. The animations show all-sky views as if you were looking up at the sky through a super wide camera lens from Earth, Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Titan. Image Credits: Geronimo Villanueva/James Tralie/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

What happens is when sunlight falls on Uranus, hydrogen, helium and methane present in the atmosphere absorb the longer-wavelength, the red portion of the light. On the other hand, the blue and green portions of light, which have a short wavelength, get scattered as photons bounce off the gas molecules and other particles in the atmosphere.

In the animations, the white dot represents the location of the sun. The halo of light witnessed towards the end of the sunset on hazy earth is produced because of the way light is scattered by particles suspended in the cloud.

During the sunset on Venus, a bright yellow sky turns into orange, brown, and finally black when the sun dipped below the horizon. The average temperature on Venus is 471 degrees Celsius and its atmosphere is replete with carbon dioxide.

Similarly, the simulations show how sunset on Mars would look like. The colour of Mars sky becomes a mix of muddy brown and bright yellow as the Sun disappears.

Villanueva also included an Earth-sized planet outside our solar system named TRAPPIST-1e in his study, which he conducted while building a computer modelling tool for a possible future mission to Uranus.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

pluto

The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

Jun 29, 2020
The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky

curiosity rover

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky

Jun 16, 2020
Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

planet

Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

Jun 26, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Green glow seen in the atmosphere of Mars, similar to Earth's from space station

Mars' atmosphere

Green glow seen in the atmosphere of Mars, similar to Earth's from space station

Jun 19, 2020
Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

stardust

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020