Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Asteroid Day 2020: Raising awareness about threat posed by near-earth asteroids, since 2016

The day is aimed at creating awareness around near-earth objects (NEOs), which could pose a 'potentially catastrophic' threat to our planet someday.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 13:40:07 IST

In December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 30 as the International Asteroid Day, to be observed annually.

The day is aimed at creating awareness among the people regarding the near-earth objects (NEO) that can be “potentially catastrophic threats” to our planet. Comets and asteroids constitute NEOs.

According to the UN, the International Asteroid Day focuses on raising public awareness about the “asteroid impact hazard” and to inform the public about the “crisis communication actions to be taken at the global level in case of a credible near-Earth object threat”.

Asteroid Day 2020: Raising awareness about threat posed by near-earth asteroids, since 2016

More than 100 years later, new patchy forest grows at the site of the massive 1908 Tunguska explosion. Image courtesy: Sovfot/Universal Images

112 years ago today, an asteroid impact rocked Siberia

The UN General Assembly chose June 30 to mark the anniversary of the Tunguska Event in Russia.

On 30 June 1908, an asteroid fell on the Podkamennaya Tunguska river area in Siberia, Russia. The impact left behind “little evidence of its origin except flattening 5,00,000 acres of uninhabited forest, scorching the land, creating glowing clouds and producing shock waves that were detected around the world”.

This event is considered to be the most impactful asteroid impact event in recorded history.

In order to highlight the threat that the NEOs pose, awareness about the rocky bodies is needed. According to the National Geographic, asteroids are basically “chunks of rock that measure in size from a few feet to several miles in diameter”.

Image of comet 67P taken on 30 July 2015 by Rosetta's NavCam.

Image of comet 67P taken on 30 July 2015 by the Rosetta mission's NavCam instrument. Image: ESA

While most of the bigger asteroids are present in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, some occasional collisions or gravitational tugs send comets and asteroids toward the sun on “highly elliptical orbits, some close enough to Earth to pose a risk of impact”.

How are comets and asteroids different?

Comets tend to have “more chemical compounds” that vaporize when heated, such as water. They also travel in more elliptical orbits than asteroids do. Comets also appear fuzzier when observed through a telescope than asteroids do.

Also read: It's Asteroid Day 2020: Why you should care, and how to catch live events on asteroids today

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asteroid Day

It's Asteroid Day 2020: Why you should care, and how to catch live events on asteroids today

Jun 30, 2020
It's Asteroid Day 2020: Why you should care, and how to catch live events on asteroids today
Asteroid that is three times bigger than the Big Ben shot past the Earth at a speed of 46,400 kmph

asteroid

Asteroid that is three times bigger than the Big Ben shot past the Earth at a speed of 46,400 kmph

Jun 26, 2020
SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Starlink Beta Test

SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Jun 23, 2020
SpaceX's Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

Jun 15, 2020
Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

stardust

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Scientists uses seismic waves used to explore deep space to find out what is deep inside the Earth's mantle

seismic wave

Scientists uses seismic waves used to explore deep space to find out what is deep inside the Earth's mantle

Jun 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020