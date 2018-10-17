Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 17 October, 2018 09:42 IST

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Bulimia has recieved little attention in research and funding, according to a recent study.

Apple Inc has donated thousands of its Watches to a study on binge-eating, a push to expand its applications in monitoring a wider range of health disorders, CNBC reported.

The Binge-Eating Genetic Initiative (BEGIN) is a study led by University of North California medical school. The study aims to get to the root causes that lead up to someone overeating, specifically, its genetics causes.

Those with a binge-eating problem have an apparently uncontrollable urge to consume large amounts of food over a short span of time.

Some even follow these episodes with working out excessively or purging, a related disorder called bulimia nervosa.

Representational image. Medical Xpress

Representational image. Medical Xpress

These are the illness that have seen little attention from the research community, a recent study reports, likely due to a lack of funding.

In one of its many research health pushes, Apple has donated a thousand Apple Watches for each of the study's participants to use as a monitoring tool.

The Watch will primarily monitor heart rates for spikes before the participants have a binge-eating episode, said the study’s flyer.

It’s likely that there may be some biological change at this time, which the Apple Watch may pick up with its sensors, Cynthia Bulik, a researcher associated with the BEGIN study said to CNBC.

"We need to collect data from a whole lot of people to see what it looks like," Bulik said. "We want to know if it has a biological and behavioural signature."

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Apple

The ECG feature on the Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Apple

Other data recording will be feelings and thoughts of the participants through the day — fed into a mobile app called Recovery Record and shared with the doctor ahead of a consultation or session.

"We're interested to find out what happens in the time period leading up to the binge and the purge," Jenna Tregarthen, CEO of Recovery Record, said to CNBC.

"And we hope we can anticipate and ultimately change the course of that episode."

On top of surveying and monitoring heart rates, the study also tests the genetics and microbiome (gut bacteria) of the participants.

An important and rapidly growing field of study, the saliva and microbiome data collected from the patients will offer some insight into the genetic factors that may be at play in eating disorders.

This part of the study is outsourced to UBiome, a startup that develops at-home testing kits for bodily bacteria.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

Heart Disease

This breakthrough imaging technology can warn of heart attacks years in advance

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

science

Gene Editing

Gene editing makes inroads into Big Agriculture amidst growing extinction concerns

Oct 17, 2018

Self-driving Cars

Tesla Autopilot upgrade boosts processing speed, not so much self-driving ability

Oct 17, 2018

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Oct 17, 2018

Halloween Comet

'Dead' comet resembling a skull to fly past Earth on 11 Nov, days after Halloween

Oct 16, 2018