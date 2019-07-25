Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

The Aditya L-1 mission, like NASA's Parker probe, will study a major astrophysical mystery about the Sun.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 10:59:10 IST

After the spectacularly successful launch of India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation is now gearing up for India's first mission to the Sun.

The Aditya L-1 mission, which is currently still in its planning stage, could be launched as early as the beginning of 2020, according to previous reports. After NASA's Parker Solar Probe launched in 2018, Aditya-L1 will be the first probe to make observations crucial to better understanding the Sun. The Aditya-L1 mission is ISRO's first planned probe to study the Sun's corona and its atmosphere. It is expected to launch in 2020 on a PSLV rocket from Sriharikota.

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue Indias first mission to the Sun in 2020

Illustration of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. Image: NASA

The corona is the outer layer of the Sun, which extends thousands of km above the visible disc around it. Interestingly, it has a temperature over a million degrees Kelvin — far higher than the surface of the Sun (which is relatively cooler, at 6000 degrees Kelvin). Why the corona gets heated to such high temperatures is still an unanswered question in solar physics, and something NASA's Parker probe is currently exploring. ISRO's Aditya L-1 will also soon follow suit and study this astrophysical mystery.

(Also Read: After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions To Mars, Venus, the Sun)

The Aditya L-1 mission will observe the Sun's corona using photography and instruments, from its position at the First Lagrange point, also known as L1 Lagrange point. The L1 point is the most significant of five such Lagrangian points, all of which lies partway between the Sun and the Earth — 1.5 million kilometres inside the Earth's orbit.

At any of the five Lagrange Points in our Earth-Sun-moon system, the gravitational forces acting between two objects (like the Sun and the Earth, for example) cancel each other out, therefore allowing spacecrafts to 'hover' if parked here. This hack also allows them to lower their fuel consumption by a lot by remaining in a fixed position relative to an object — even as the Earth orbits the Sun and the Moon orbits both the Sun and Earth.

An image of the Lagrange Points shown using gravity wells. NASA's James Webb telescope is positioned in the L2 point, and the confirmed dust clouds are located in L4 and L5, equilateral to the Earth and Moon. Image courtesy: Monde

An image of the Lagrange Points shown using gravity wells. NASA's James Webb telescope is positioned in the L2 point, and the confirmed dust clouds are located in L4 and L5, equilateral to the Earth and Moon. Image courtesy: Monde

The ambitious mission is being planned days after the ISRO launched Chandrayaan 2, the first-ever Indian spacecraft which would make a soft-landing on the moon.

The spacecraft is expected to reach the Moon by August but will attempt a soft-landing by 7 September, at the end of a 48-day journey from the time of its launch. If successful, Chandrayaan 2 will make India only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to make a soft-landing on the moon's surface.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019