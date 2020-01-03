Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper'

During the science congress, PM also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 03, 2020 13:25:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on young scientists of India to "Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper," and said these four steps would lead our country towards faster development.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.

"The growth story of India depends on its success in science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation," Modi said.

Speaking after inaugurating the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress, he said, "My motto for the young scientists in this country is -Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development."

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to innovate, patent, produce and prosper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: PTI

"If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I'm sure they will prosper," he said, adding that innovation for the people and by the people is the direction of our new India.

The Prime Minister also said he was happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52.

"Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years.

I congratulate our scientists for this achievement," he added.

