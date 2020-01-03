tech2 News Staff

The 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will begin today and will go on till Tuesday, 7 January 2020. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the theme of the event is "Science and Technology for Rural Development".

107th Indian Science Congress: Who to expect?

This five-day meeting is expected to be widely attended by policymakers, scientists, academians, politicians, inventors, etc.

Two Nobel laureates — Stefan Hell, a physicist from Max Planck Institute, Germany and Ada Yonath, a crystallographer from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel is set to attend the science congress and conduct public lectures. At ISC, there will also be lectures by prominent personalities like the President of Nanyang Technological University, Subra Suresh, a material scientist from Indonesia, and renowned cardiologist, C N Manjunath.

Several senior scientists along with government officials from around the world are also expected to attend, where they will talk about their views on a range of issues, both at the national and international levels.

107th Indian Science Congress: What to expect?

This summit aims to bridge the gap between farmer and tech-developers. According to PTI, the organiser said, "Many of the inventions and innovations had found applications in enhancing crop productivity, improving market access, enhancing and diversifying rural livelihood profiles. But due to the gap between the innovators and farming community, the benefits could not be explored fully."

While the deliberations and discussions go on about the development of agriculture in India, the event will also provide a platform to the farmers who introduced innovations in the field of agriculture.

"Many farmers in the country have become innovative and experts. We wanted to bring all of them on a single platform so their innovations and innovative ideas are discussed and deliberated for the whole day," said Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of city-based University of Agricultural Sciences.

"The Congress is a major focal point for scientists, researchers, and academicians interested in various aspects of science discoveries and technologies. The five-day-long event aims to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research," according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau.

Women's Science Congress

The Women's Science Congress will be inaugurated by Tessy Thomas, a missile scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems. The session will span three days, wherein 24 women from different fields of science and technology will share their experiences.

Farmers Science Congress

For the first time in the history of ISC, there will also be a Farmers Science Congress. It will cover topics like farmer's innovation, entrepreneurship for doubling their income, climate change, biodiversity, conservation, agrarian distress, rural bio-entrepreneurship, policy issues, etc.

There will also be a science exhibition — the Pride of India (PIO) ISC Expo where organizations from the government, private or public sector can showcase new ideas, innovations and products from the field of science and technology.

Children's Science Congress

Other events on the program is the Children's Science Congress, Science Communicators' Meet, Formal Science Congress and Yoga Science.

There are 28 Plenary Sessions on areas ranging from Climate Smart Agriculture for Food Security, Crop Improvement Towards Food & Nutrition Security, Materials Science And Technology For Rural Development, Challenges and Opportunities In Cancer Drug Discovery, Artificial Intelligence And Medical Technology, Advances In Basic Medical And Clinical Interactions, Non-Communicable Diseases In Rural Population as well as Cancer Research - Therapeutic Applications. The areas also include Nano Materials for Energy, Environment and Health Care, Novel Solutions for Oil and Gas Industry Problems and so on in which senior scientists and officials will discuss on the status, challenges, opportunities and scope in these research areas.

The organizers are expecting around 15,000 people to attend the event.

With inputs from PTI

