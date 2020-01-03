Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore to kick off today: What and who to expect

The theme of the event is "Science and Technology for Rural Development" and PM Modi will inaugurate it.


tech2 News StaffJan 03, 2020 10:42:39 IST

The 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will begin today and will go on till Tuesday, 7 January 2020. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the theme of the event is "Science and Technology for Rural Development".

107th Indian Science Congress: Who to expect?

This five-day meeting is expected to be widely attended by policymakers, scientists, academians, politicians, inventors, etc.

Two Nobel laureates — Stefan Hell, a physicist from Max Planck Institute, Germany and Ada Yonath, a crystallographer from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel is set to attend the science congress and conduct public lectures. At ISC, there will also be lectures by prominent personalities like the President of Nanyang Technological University, Subra Suresh, a material scientist from Indonesia, and renowned cardiologist, C N Manjunath.

Several senior scientists along with government officials from around the world are also expected to attend, where they will talk about their views on a range of issues, both at the national and international levels.

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore to kick off today: What and who to expect

India Science Congress 2020

107th Indian Science Congress: What to expect?

This summit aims to bridge the gap between farmer and tech-developers. According to PTI, the organiser said, "Many of the inventions and innovations had found applications in enhancing crop productivity, improving market access, enhancing and diversifying rural livelihood profiles. But due to the gap between the innovators and farming community, the benefits could not be explored fully."

While the deliberations and discussions go on about the development of agriculture in India, the event will also provide a platform to the farmers who introduced innovations in the field of agriculture.

"Many farmers in the country have become innovative and experts. We wanted to bring all of them on a single platform so their innovations and innovative ideas are discussed and deliberated for the whole day," said Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of city-based University of Agricultural Sciences.

"The Congress is a major focal point for scientists, researchers, and academicians interested in various aspects of science discoveries and technologies. The five-day-long event aims to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research," according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau.

Women's Science Congress

The Women's Science Congress will be inaugurated by Tessy Thomas, a missile scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems. The session will span three days, wherein 24 women from different fields of science and technology will share their experiences.

Farmers Science Congress

For the first time in the history of ISC, there will also be a Farmers Science Congress. It will cover topics like farmer's innovation, entrepreneurship for doubling their income, climate change, biodiversity, conservation, agrarian distress, rural bio-entrepreneurship, policy issues, etc.

There will also be a science exhibition — the Pride of India (PIO) ISC Expo where organizations from the government, private or public sector can showcase new ideas, innovations and products from the field of science and technology.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Children's Science Congress

Other events on the program is the Children's Science Congress, Science Communicators' Meet, Formal Science Congress and Yoga Science.

There are 28 Plenary Sessions on areas ranging from Climate Smart Agriculture for Food Security, Crop Improvement Towards Food & Nutrition Security, Materials Science And Technology For Rural Development, Challenges and Opportunities In Cancer Drug Discovery, Artificial Intelligence And Medical Technology, Advances In Basic Medical And Clinical Interactions, Non-Communicable Diseases In Rural Population as well as Cancer Research - Therapeutic Applications. The areas also include Nano Materials for Energy, Environment and Health Care, Novel Solutions for Oil and Gas Industry Problems and so on in which senior scientists and officials will discuss on the status, challenges, opportunities and scope in these research areas.

The organizers are expecting around 15,000 people to attend the event.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to inaugurate 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today; two Nobel laureates to attend event

Jan 03, 2020
Narendra Modi to inaugurate 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today; two Nobel laureates to attend event
Narendra Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana; scheme aims to improve groundwater levels in seven states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana; scheme aims to improve groundwater levels in seven states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra

Dec 25, 2019
NDA government: What’s new, what’s changed and what’s missing? An assessment of the last five years

ConnectTheDots

NDA government: What’s new, what’s changed and what’s missing? An assessment of the last five years

Dec 27, 2019
Congress leader files complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark

NewsTracker

Congress leader files complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark

Dec 30, 2019
Opposition questions Narendra Modi's claim of 'no nationwide NRC', points to previous statements made by Amit Shah

TheySaidIt

Opposition questions Narendra Modi's claim of 'no nationwide NRC', points to previous statements made by Amit Shah

Dec 22, 2019
Post of Chief of Defence Staff comes at a time of flux in military-civil relations, challenge will be identifying and plugging defence loopholes

InMyOpinion

Post of Chief of Defence Staff comes at a time of flux in military-civil relations, challenge will be identifying and plugging defence loopholes

Dec 20, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019