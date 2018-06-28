V-Moda Crossfade Wireless is a definite recommend for those who appreciate sturdy well-made headphones, good sound and want to add accessories.

Can feel bassy, V-shaped sound The ear pads can get sweaty and hot Long usage can hurt the ears (due to medium clamp force and on-the-ear design)

Has both wired as well as wireless modes Sturdy build Unique laser engraving Interchangeable cables with boom mic

V-Moda, founded in 2004, is a Los Angeles based company specialising in high-end quality headphones, earphones, portable amplifiers, protection earplugs and accessories. We received its Crossfade Wireless headphones which not only have good sound but also are a custom fitter’s delight.

Build and Design: 9/10

The headphones are really well built and quite sturdy. Apparently, the headphones have been tested beyond military-level quality MIL-STD-810G test standards which ensures a high grade of durability in environmental and stressful conditions.

Fitting wise though, the Crossfade Wireless is not the most comfortable headphone out there. The ear pads (50mm drivers) are designed to be on-the-ear rather, than around-the-ear. Couple that with the memory-cushion ear pads, closed-back design and the Indian May heat (when we tested it) and you’ll begin to feel hot and sweaty on the ears.

While the closed-back nature ensures good passive noise cancellation, the headphones exhibit a medium clamp force which press on to the ears (though not as tight as Audio Technica M50) leading to an earache after a while of usage. I couldn’t sit through a 2-hour movie without adjusting, to give some relief to my earlobes. Your mileage may vary depending on your ear size.

For wireless Bluetooth mode, the controls are minimal and well placed. The controls are well designed so as not get in the way nor draw attention, in fact, they are so subtly done that you’d easily miss them while at the same time, just by tactile feel alone you know which button does what.

Optional Accessories

V-Moda line of headphones is totally made for those who love to customise their headphones. Want a different colour? No worries, you can order different coloured side panels called shields. Don’t like just colour change? Well then go for custom laser engraving with your name or your company’s name on it.

Are you a gamer or a professional voice broadcaster? Well, then V-Moda has you covered there too with their Boom Pro detachable mic cable.

In the box

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless throws in all the necessary accessories which have the same quality and durability as the headphones itself. You get an “exoskeleton” carry case, carabiner clip, reinforced SpeakEasy 1-Button Microphone & Mic cable and a flat V-Micro USB Cable to charge the headphones.

Performance: 8/10

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless was tested with an Android phone and a Windows PC with FiiO Q1 DAC amp.

Objectively, the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless headphones have a “V-shaped sound”. The bass is accentuated (though controlled), the mids are recessed, vocals feel deeper, while the treble is clear and competent and yet not sibilant. That means, there is enough colouring in the sound to get your foot stomping with the music. Audiophiles who prefer a neutral sound should definitely stay away.

Personally, I liked the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless sound, which is fun. Instantly everyone at home who heard them liked them. I was surprised by the bass, where it wasn’t obscenely bloated but accentuated enough to give the drive and thump to the music and movies; the kind of sound you’d hear in the movie theatre in an exciting action-packed movie without sounding harsh to the ears.

For closed-back design, the soundstage is fairly good, certainly not as narrow as Audio Technica M50.

In general, the sound is what you would call bassy and yes V-Moda Crossfade Wireless does eat into lower mids no doubt. In music, I personally needed to up the EQ in treble and mids section a bit to balance for the bass.

Call Quality: 8/10

Call quality is good whether in wired or Bluetooth. Other than the usual volume differences, the call quality was clear.

Battery: 8/10

The battery lasts long, it is rated at 12 hours. You can easily get around 10 hours depending of course on the volume level used. The Crossfade Wireless claims a 3 hour usage time with just a 30-minute quick charge.

Verdict and Price in India

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless is a definite recommend for those who appreciate sturdy well-made headphones, good sound and would like the possibility of additional accessories and custom fitting.

The headphones are clearly for those who like foot stomping bass which is controlled and far away from boominess or muddying the mids much.

The headphones cost Rs 25,000 MRP, though they sell below Rs.20,000 on Amazon. Headphonezone is selling them at an unbeatable price at Rs. 17,000 and also offers all the custom colour mods, laser engraving and additional accessories officially.

In terms of similarity in sound, Ultrasone P820 sound very good too, which are also on the heavier side of bass albeit costing lesser. However, in terms of additional wireless inbuilt capability, accessory options and customisations nothing beats the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless.