ReutersMay 29, 2020 03:15:10 IST
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc
"We think that it wouldn't be right for us to do fact checks for politicians," said Zuckerberg, speaking in a Fox New interview. "I certainly think our policies have distinguished us from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger on free expression and giving people a voice."
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)
