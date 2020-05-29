Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
Zuckerberg says Facebook stronger than other tech companies on free speech

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday his company was more committed to free speech than other tech firms, as Twitter faced blowback from the White House for fact-checking tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump


May 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday his company was more committed to free speech than other tech firms, as Twitter faced blowback from the White House for fact-checking tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We think that it wouldn't be right for us to do fact checks for politicians," said Zuckerberg, speaking in a Fox New interview. "I certainly think our policies have distinguished us from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger on free expression and giving people a voice."

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

