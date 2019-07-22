Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
ZTE patent of a dual-display smartphone surfaces online showing a square screen on the back

This ZTE phone is not going to be the first to come with dual-screens for giving the user a full-screen layout.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 14:51:56 IST

ZTE had earlier launched a folding device but it is not what you're thinking. The company had basically attached two displays via a hinge which opened and closed like a small book. The phone was called the ZTE Axon M and was met with a mixed response, partly because the company, at that time, had been blacklisted by the US. Now a new patent has surfaced which shows that the company is working on a dual-screen device.

ZTE booth. Image: Reuters.

As per the patent which surfaced about a week back, the device by ZTE appears to have a completely bezel-less screen on the front. On the back, there is square-cutout for a second screen along with vertically aligned camera setup. The phone does not have a headphone jack and has two speaker grills and what appears to be a Type-C port on the bottom.

ZTE patent.

ZTE patent.

The second screen suggests that there will be no pop-up camera for the purposes of selfies. This ZTE phone is not going to be the first to come with dual-screens for giving the user a full-screen layout. The company's separate Nubia brand has already come with a dual-display smartphone called the Nubia X and Vivo has come out with the Nex 2. It remains to be seen whether ZTE is planning to release such a device this year.

