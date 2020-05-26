Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Zoom temporarily disables Giphy integration in its chat feature to ensure privacy protection

Zoom will re-enable the feature, once additional security features have been put in place.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 13:54:37 IST

Zoom has temporarily removed the Giphy integration in its chat. The company, which provides video calling and online chat services, has said that it has been done to ensure strong privacy protection for users.

The decision to disable the feature comes after Facebook recently acquired Giphy for over $300 million. The social media giant plans to integrate it into Instagram.

Giphy is a GIF-making website that offers tools for creating, sharing, and remixing GIFs. Facebook said that 50 percent of all of Giphy’s traffic comes from its apps, reported The Verge.

It, however, remains unclear how Giphy’s acquisition would affect other platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and iMessage.

Zoom, which became popular in no time, has faced a huge privacy and security backlash. Security experts, privacy advocates, lawmakers and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raised concerns.

Zoom calls work on a randomly generated ID number between 9 and 11 digits, used by participants to gain access to a meeting. The Verge citing a Cybersecurity research company reported that these meeting IDs are easy to guess and allows hackers to get into meetings.

The company has brought other changes to the Zoom platform, besides removing Giphy integration. It has come up with new audio for Waiting Rooms.

“We’ve created a specific audio chime for when someone hits the Waiting Room, so hosts are aware that they’re there,” said Zoom.

Participants can now access meeting information such as meeting ID, when sharing their screen.

