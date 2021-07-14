FP Trending

Zomato, this year, has offered India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO), which opened today, 14 July. Backed by Jack Ma’s Ant group, Zomato is the first Indian food delivery portal and restaurant aggregator to launch its IPO. The Rs 9,375 crore IPO will remain open till 16 July.

Users of Paytm Money can now apply for the biggest IPOs such as Zomato through the app. Paytm can help users complete the process without even entering their bank details, as it’s supported by UPI.

The Paytm Money app allows users to check details about upcoming IPOs, performance and history of past IPOs, detailed IPO videos and other related reports.

Take a look at the steps to apply for Zomato IPO using the Paytm Money app:

Step 1: To open a Demat account, complete your KYC (if not done already) after logging into the Paytm Money app.

Step 2: The Demat account will be opened once the given details are verified. Now, select the ‘Invest in IPO’ option available on the home screen.

Step 3: From the list of open issues, select the IPO you wish to apply for.

Step 4: Enter the UPI details after placing the lot size, cutoff price, bid details, and submit the application.

Step 5: You will then receive a one-time mandate request on the UPI app.

Step 6: The IPO application will get complete once you accept the mandate request. Post this, you’ll be able to receive updates on the allotment status.

Paytm users can even make changes to their bids easily in the IPO application. After opening Paytm, they can just go to the IPO window to modify their application.