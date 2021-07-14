Zomato IPO opens today: How is Jack Ma’s Ant group associated with the Indian unicorn and food delivery company
Zomato IPO fresh issue: Zomato is the first Indian unicorn and food delivery company to launch its IPO
India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year offered by food delivery portal and restaurant aggregator Zomato is open today on Wednesday, 14 July. The Rs 9,375 crore which will remain open till 16 July has a fixed price band of Rs 72-76 per equity share.
Zomato is the first Indian unicorn and food delivery company to launch its IPO. It is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant group. Here are some of the details about the Zomato IPO:
- The total size of the IPO is Rs 9,375 crore of which the fresh issue of equity shares is worth Rs 9,000 crore.
- Out of the total offer, investor Info Edge (India) has an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.
- Subscribers can bid for 195 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
- Ten percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors.
- As much as 75 percent of the Zomato IPO will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
- Non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 percent of the IPO reserved for them.
- The company has raised Rs 4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors at the price of Rs 76 per share for 55,21,73,505 equity shares.
- The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India). Zomato IPO has received subscribe rating from several analysts, however, Moneycontrol reports that the loss-making status of Zomato is a concern. The funds generated from the IPO will be used for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives of the company.
also read
Zomato eyes $8.7 bn listing valuation, IPO launch likely in mid-July
The food delivery platform expected likely to have increased the offer size to about $1.25 billion with primary fundraise said to be about 20 percent higher at $1.2 billion
Zomato IPO worth Rs 8,250 cr expected to launch on 19 July; know all about price band and other details
The price band of Zomato IPO is expected to be around Rs 70 to Rs 72 per share, and the food delivery company is expecting to get an IPO valuation of $10 billion
Zomato IPO to open for subscription on 14 July; listing expected on 26 July
Zomato IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Ltd worth Rs 375 crore and fresh equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore