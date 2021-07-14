Zomato IPO fresh issue: Zomato is the first Indian unicorn and food delivery company to launch its IPO

India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year offered by food delivery portal and restaurant aggregator Zomato is open today on Wednesday, 14 July. The Rs 9,375 crore which will remain open till 16 July has a fixed price band of Rs 72-76 per equity share.

Zomato is the first Indian unicorn and food delivery company to launch its IPO. It is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant group. Here are some of the details about the Zomato IPO: