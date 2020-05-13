Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Zomato gold memberships across the country extended by four months: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato had initially extended the membership by two months back in March this year.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 13:56:21 IST

Zomato is extending its gold membership by another four months in various countries in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The countries where the company is extending gold membership are India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon, announced Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal on Twitter.

The company initially extended the membership by two months back in March.

“India and all our other Gold countries are still a few months away from being able to use and enjoy their Zomato Gold benefits. In India though, members continue to avail Gold privileges on food delivery,” said Goyal in another tweet.

Zomato gold memberships across the country extended by four months: CEO Deepinder Goyal

The company last month launched its ‘gold support fund’ to help restaurants and workers survive during the lockdown. Image: Getty

He added that the company would continue to monitor the situation very closely and ensure safety of customers and staff once restaurants resume operations.


Zomato offers gold members benefits on food and drinks at separate partner restaurants. The members get the second most expensive dish in the order complimentary, if they want to avail the benefit on food. In terms of drinks, they get one complimentary drink for every drink they order (up to a maximum of two free drinks). The complimentary drink offered is the same as the first drink ordered.

The company last month launched its ‘gold support fund’ to help restaurants and workers survive during the lockdown.

“All revenue from the Zomato Gold subscriptions we sell in April will go into the Zomato Gold Support Fund,” said the company.

Recipients of this fund were not required to pay Zomato back.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced hotels and restaurants to shut down, dealing a hard blow to them. The deadly virus has infected over 67,000 people in the country and claimed the lives of more than 2,200, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter testing two new features for Android users, to show retweets with comments and tabbed retweets page

May 12, 2020
Twitter testing two new features for Android users, to show retweets with comments and tabbed retweets page
Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to return home amid COVID-19 lockdown; 20% have suffered job losses, says consul official

NewsTracker

Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to return home amid COVID-19 lockdown; 20% have suffered job losses, says consul official

May 03, 2020
Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

asteroid

Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

Apr 29, 2020
Delhi University partially modifies Academic Calendar 2019-20; extends last date for Even Semesters from 28 April to 15 May

Delhi University partially modifies Academic Calendar 2019-20; extends last date for Even Semesters from 28 April to 15 May

Apr 29, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar helps out 4,000 underprivileged people during coronavirus lockdown

SportsTracker

Sachin Tendulkar helps out 4,000 underprivileged people during coronavirus lockdown

May 08, 2020
Samsung announces discounts on TVs, refrigerators and other digital appliances amid coronavirus lockdown

Samsung

Samsung announces discounts on TVs, refrigerators and other digital appliances amid coronavirus lockdown

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020