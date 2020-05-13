FP Trending

Zomato is extending its gold membership by another four months in various countries in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The countries where the company is extending gold membership are India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon, announced Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal on Twitter.

The company initially extended the membership by two months back in March.

“India and all our other Gold countries are still a few months away from being able to use and enjoy their Zomato Gold benefits. In India though, members continue to avail Gold privileges on food delivery,” said Goyal in another tweet.

He added that the company would continue to monitor the situation very closely and ensure safety of customers and staff once restaurants resume operations.

We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome Gold members. [4/4] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 11, 2020



Zomato offers gold members benefits on food and drinks at separate partner restaurants. The members get the second most expensive dish in the order complimentary, if they want to avail the benefit on food. In terms of drinks, they get one complimentary drink for every drink they order (up to a maximum of two free drinks). The complimentary drink offered is the same as the first drink ordered.

The company last month launched its ‘gold support fund’ to help restaurants and workers survive during the lockdown.

“All revenue from the Zomato Gold subscriptions we sell in April will go into the Zomato Gold Support Fund,” said the company.

Recipients of this fund were not required to pay Zomato back.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced hotels and restaurants to shut down, dealing a hard blow to them. The deadly virus has infected over 67,000 people in the country and claimed the lives of more than 2,200, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.