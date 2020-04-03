Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
Coronavirus Outbreak: Zomato launches Gold Support Fund to help restaurants and workers survive the lockdown

Users can contribute to the fund by purchasing or extending the annual Zomato Gold membership for Rs 1,200.


Anirudh RegidiApr 03, 2020 23:43:21 IST

With the food industry taking a huge hit due to coronavirus, Zomato has said that all revenue that it generates from its Gold membership subscription will be go to restaurants and their staff.

The online food ordering app said the step has been taken to help the restaurant industry get back on its feet.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Zomato launches Gold Support Fund to help restaurants and workers survive the lockdown

Zomato and Swiggy are in merger talks. Image: Getty

“All revenue from the Zomato Gold subscriptions we sell in April will go into the Zomato Gold Support Fund. The fund will go towards restaurant housekeepers, cooks and servers in these uncertain times. Recipients of these funds will not be required to pay us back,” said Zomato in a blog.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company said the ongoing lockdown is affecting certain members of society more severely than the rest. “In this hour, we must chip in for restaurant workers till things get back to normal,” it added.

Users can contribute to the fund by purchasing or extending the annual Zomato Gold membership for Rs 1,200. As a token of gratitude, users will get a 2-year membership.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 2,500 people in India that we know of, with the death toll crossing 50. The restaurant business is facing tough times after the government imposed a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

