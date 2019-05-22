Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube to now show rounded off public subscriber counts starting this August

YouTube channels that have subscribers below 1000, they will still show the exact subscriber count.

Shomik Sen BhattacharjeeMay 22, 2019 19:20:49 IST

YouTube has turned into a battlefield for many YouTube channels in the recent past, especially for channels like Indian Music Company, T Series and PewDiePie These channels are busy fighting over subscriber counts. These channels have millions of subscribers but they still create a fuss about minuscule improvements and to their subscriber counts,

This competition did become so aggressive that now YouTube has stepped in to tone it down a little. They've announced a major change as to how the subscriber counts are displayed, rounding off the numbers to make them easier to assimilate.  The changes will be implemented this August.

After this change, subscribers will see abbreviated count. For example, now if a YouTube channel has 133,017 subscribers, the subscriber count will read “133K” until the channel reaches 134,000. The creator of the channel will be able to see the exact number of subscribers in YouTube Studio. For channels that have subscribers below 1,000, everyone will see exact figures.

YouTube to now show rounded off public subscriber counts starting this August

Representative Image.

YouTube also understands that “subscriber counts are extremely important for creators and fans alike” and according to them this change is “create more consistency everywhere”.

The sites dependent on YouTube’s API Services will update at the same increments as the other surfaces, a spokesperson from YouTube told The Verge. These sites include Social Blade which shows real-time subscriber counts and gives clear insight with regards to for the increase and decrease in the number of subscribers on a particular channel. The official twitter handle of Social Blade reads, “it might affect our data display. But only time will tell.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Google

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

May 16, 2019
Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

May 21, 2019
Google will never sell personal user data to third parties, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google

Google will never sell personal user data to third parties, says CEO Sundar Pichai

May 10, 2019
Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

iPhone

Next-gen iPhone design reportedly revealed in new video showing triple cameras

May 20, 2019
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Prasar Bharati ties up with Google to live-stream 23 May counting of votes on YouTube

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Prasar Bharati ties up with Google to live-stream 23 May counting of votes on YouTube

May 22, 2019
US indicts operators of 'dark web' selling heroin, guns, other illegal goods

Dark Web

US indicts operators of 'dark web' selling heroin, guns, other illegal goods

May 09, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019