Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

YouTube has turned into a battlefield for many YouTube channels in the recent past, especially for channels like Indian Music Company, T Series and PewDiePie These channels are busy fighting over subscriber counts. These channels have millions of subscribers but they still create a fuss about minuscule improvements and to their subscriber counts,

This competition did become so aggressive that now YouTube has stepped in to tone it down a little. They've announced a major change as to how the subscriber counts are displayed, rounding off the numbers to make them easier to assimilate. The changes will be implemented this August.

After this change, subscribers will see abbreviated count. For example, now if a YouTube channel has 133,017 subscribers, the subscriber count will read “133K” until the channel reaches 134,000. The creator of the channel will be able to see the exact number of subscribers in YouTube Studio. For channels that have subscribers below 1,000, everyone will see exact figures.

YouTube also understands that “subscriber counts are extremely important for creators and fans alike” and according to them this change is “create more consistency everywhere”.

The sites dependent on YouTube’s API Services will update at the same increments as the other surfaces, a spokesperson from YouTube told The Verge. These sites include Social Blade which shows real-time subscriber counts and gives clear insight with regards to for the increase and decrease in the number of subscribers on a particular channel. The official twitter handle of Social Blade reads, “it might affect our data display. But only time will tell.”

Upon closer look, it might affect our data display, but only time will tell. — Social Blade (@SocialBlade) May 21, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.