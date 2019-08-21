Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
YouTube to comply with US FTC by reportedly removing targeted ads on child-centric videos

YouTube had been mulling over shifting all its children-related content away from the main platform.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 14:51:49 IST

YouTube has been gaining a bad reputation in terms of child privacy on its platform and it is actively taking steps to mend this image. Most recently, it is being reported that the company is "finalising plans" to end ads on uploaded videos that children are quite likely to watch.

As per Bloomberg, this move is quite likely being made to appease the FTC which has recently reached a settlement with the company over charges of a breach in the Children’s Online Privacy Act (COPPA). The fine was to the tune of multi-million dollars but the exact amount is still undisclosed.

The report states that removing targeted ads could hamper the revenue of the company although not as much as "other proposals on the table."

COPPA bans any information collection for targeted ads on users under the age of 13 without explicit permission from their parents. A Pew research has concluded that videos which had children under 13 receive on average three times as many views as other videos.

(Also Read: TikTok Ban: The case highlighted the inability of Indian laws to prevent the exploitation of children)

More recently in June, YouTube had been mulling over shifting all its children-related content away from the main YouTube platform and on to its YouTube Kids app. No progress has thus far been seen in that regard and it is also going to be very challenging.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


