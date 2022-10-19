Wednesday, October 19, 2022Back to
YouTube stops its experiment of limiting 4K video playback for premium users only

YouTube is still looking for responses from its users, on what they think of limiting 4K playback for premium customers. Although they have stopped with the experiment, there is a chance that YouTube may place 4K playback feature behind a paywall.


Mehul Reuben DasOct 19, 2022 11:34:30 IST

Earlier this month, YouTube started an experiment to see how users on the platform would respond if they limited 4K video playback only for paying premium users. A few weeks before that, YouTube was experimenting with showing at least 5 and up to 10 unskippable ads at the start of a video.

YouTube is still looking for responses from users about their experiment of limiting 4K video playback for premium users. Image Credit: YouTube

YouTube and a number of online platforms have hit a saturation point in terms of growth and is looking for different ways to increase their profits and revenue. One of the most common ways that platforms like YouTube have is to have certain top-tier features, behind a paywall.

YouTube has officially stopped its experiment of limiting 4K video playback for paying, premium users. YouTube has restored access to 4K playback for all of its users.

YouTube’s official Twitter handle recently tweeted out saying so while responding to a query from a user. 


YouTube is still looking for responses from users about their experiment of placing 4K video playback behind a paywall. While initially most users were miffed about the exclusion, it actually makes sense to make features like 4K video playback a premium feature. 

Streaming content in 4K uses a lot of bandwidth and costs more money, even for platforms like YouTube. It makes sense why they would want to limit 4K video playback for paying customers. Image Credit: YouTube

4K streaming uses up a lot of bandwidth, and this is a major avenue of expenditure for YouTube. Moreover, if a feature like this is indeed behind a paywall, users will have more of a reason to get a Premium subscription. 

Moreover, this will allow YouTube to come up with more tiers or more plans for paying users, which can differentiate between feature sets. Furthermore, it will limit YouTube’s expenditure as well, as not a lot of people consume content in 4K, not on YouTube at least.

It is still not clear what were YouTube’s findings from this experiment. So, it remains to be seen whether YouTube will actually place 4K video playback behind a paywall in days to come.

