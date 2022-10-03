Monday, October 03, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube may be planning to make 4K video playback a premium feature, has already started tests

YouTube wants more of their non-paying users to become Premium subscribers. After experimenting with the number of unskippable ads, they are now working in making 4K video playback a premium feature.


FP StaffOct 03, 2022 16:33:52 IST

YouTube is trying everything it can to get non-paying users to subscribe to its premium package. A few weeks back, we reported that they were planning to show at least 5 and up to 10 unskippable ads at the start of a video.

YouTube may be planning to make 4K video playback a premium feature, has already started tests

Now, the video platform is considering limiting 4K video playback for its premium subscribers. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the YouTube app that limits 2160p playback to YouTube Premium.

In the Reddit thread, several other users also confirmed seeing the same while many users can still play 2160p videos without asking for a premium.

YouTube may be planning to make 4K video playback a premium feature, has already started tests

YouTube has started to get really aggressive with its ads to boost its earnings. The company has increased ad frequency in a number of markets. In most cases, users are now seeing 2 or 3 unskippable ads being served before a video starts. The company is already testing to increase this number if ads are smaller. Ads in-between videos, which interrupt the video-watching experience quite significantly have also started going up.

Google is yet to confirm anything about these tests. However, one should remember that both Google, as well as YouTube, keep testing different things, which are then rolled out widely if Google thinks their new feature packs have received a positive response from its customers, which, may not necessarily be the viewers in every case. 

Although YouTube won’t get any positive feedback for pushing more ads from YouTube’s audience, Google’s actual customers, which include several businesses, marketing and advertising firms, as well as several brands, surely would appreciate them. That is why YouTube and Google are hoping to increase the number of ads on each video that is monetised. 

YouTube certainly hopes that users who do not want to see more ads being served will be encouraged to get YouTube Premium. Google and YouTube reckon that just having an ad-free version of their subscription wouldn’t be enough. Hence, they are trying out other features that they can offer to their premium subscribers.

One possible scenario would have been to offer exclusive content from the platform’s top creators for premium subscribers. This is how YouTube Originals was started. However, the Original programme wasn’t nearly as successful as YouTune would have hoped it to be. Hence, Google’s decision to play on features.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube

YouTube will now let creators make money off of long-form videos with new licensed-music program

Sep 22, 2022
YouTube will now let creators make money off of long-form videos with new licensed-music program
Centre blocks 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels for spreading fake news, inciting communal hatred

Centre blocks 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels for spreading fake news, inciting communal hatred

Sep 26, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022