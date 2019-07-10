tech2 News Staff

As their businesses continue to overlap, the rivalry between Amazon and Google grew, and the two companies started to pull their own services from each other's platforms, ensuring the other couldn't yield any benefits from their own services. Because of that reason, for the longest time, Amazon Fire TV did not support Google-owned YouTube app, and Amazon Prime Video was not available of Chromecast and on Android TV.

However, as announced in April this year, Google and Amazon have eased the rivalry, and YouTube app has now arrived on Fire TV and Prime Video is back to Chromecast and Android TV.

By end of this week, Amazon’s second-generation Fire TV Stick, their Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition and Fire TV Edition smart TVs will all get support for the official YouTube app. Amazon says it will extend support to even more of its hardware in the future. Reportedly, YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will also come to Amazon Fire TV devices later this year.

Parallely, both of Google's Chromecast devices, as well as partner TVs and hardware that support Chromecast built-in, or that run Android TV, will now support for Prime Video. In addition to that, according to a report by TechCrunch, Chromecast Ultra users will also have access to Prime Video content available for Prime members at no extra cost.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.