Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube now coming to FireTV while Amazon Prime is returning to Chromecast

This could signify the end of the tech war which has been going on for the better part of the last two years.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 21:16:49 IST

Since quite some time the Amazon FireTV did not support Google-owned YouTube which was a result of the growing rivalry between the two tech giants as their businesses continue to overlap.

YouTube now coming to FireTV while Amazon Prime is returning to Chromecast

Mario Queiroz, vice president of product management, holds the new Google Chromecast.

Now in a reversal, both Amazon and Google have announced that in the coming months, the two companies will launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as the Prime Video app for streaming to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. This could signify the end of the tech war which has been going on for the better part of the last two years.

“We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide,” said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. “Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love.”

FireTV, which is a Chromecast competitor, will be getting the official YouTube app wherein users can log in with their existing account to view their full library of content. YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also be launching later this year on Fire TV devices. In return, Chromecast will get the Prime Video App which had not been available since 31 December 2017.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick's latest update gets you a new screen mirroring feature

Apr 16, 2019
Amazon Fire TV Stick's latest update gets you a new screen mirroring feature
Apple Music vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs YouTube Music: The Indian music streaming market is heating up

YouTube

Apple Music vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs YouTube Music: The Indian music streaming market is heating up

Apr 05, 2019
Google raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet

YouTube TV

Google raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet

Apr 11, 2019
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019
EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on 15 April

Social Media

EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on 15 April

Apr 13, 2019
YouTube is bringing greater transparency and context for news content in India

YouTube

YouTube is bringing greater transparency and context for news content in India

Apr 15, 2019

science

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019