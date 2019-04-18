tech2 News Staff

Since quite some time the Amazon FireTV did not support Google-owned YouTube which was a result of the growing rivalry between the two tech giants as their businesses continue to overlap.

Now in a reversal, both Amazon and Google have announced that in the coming months, the two companies will launch the official YouTube app on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as the Prime Video app for streaming to Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. This could signify the end of the tech war which has been going on for the better part of the last two years.

“We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide,” said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube. “Bringing our flagship YouTube experience to Amazon Fire TV gives our users even more ways to watch the videos and creators they love.”

FireTV, which is a Chromecast competitor, will be getting the official YouTube app wherein users can log in with their existing account to view their full library of content. YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also be launching later this year on Fire TV devices. In return, Chromecast will get the Prime Video App which had not been available since 31 December 2017.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.