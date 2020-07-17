tech2 News Staff

At the end of March this year, YouTube had temporarily restricted its video playback quality for users in India to a maximum of 480p (SD). This was done to lessen the burden on servers as thousands of people were cooped in their homes at that time leaving them to spend most of their time surfing on the internet.

After more than three months, YouTube has finally lifted this restriction and now allows all users to watch videos in Full HD quality. However, users can only enjoy the 1080p video quality on their smartphones if they are connected via a Wi-Fi connection.

YouTube has still not made any official confirmation of restoring the full HD quality in India but at the time of writing this story, 1080p video quality was available on YouTube on Android devices. However, the maximum resolution was 420p while we were on mobile data.

YouTube was not the only app that capped its video quality during the Coronavirus lockdown, Netflix had also lowered its video quality to Standard Definition (SD) quality. Facebook had also lowered its video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Latin America to ease network congestion in a region that is starting to feel the grip of the coronavirus.