Friday, July 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube restores 1080p video streaming quality in India, but only on WiFi connection

The maximum video quality on YouTube while using mobile data is still 480p in India.


tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2020 12:24:16 IST

At the end of March this year, YouTube had temporarily restricted its video playback quality for users in India to a maximum of 480p (SD). This was done to lessen the burden on servers as thousands of people were cooped in their homes at that time leaving them to spend most of their time surfing on the internet.

After more than three months, YouTube has finally lifted this restriction and now allows all users to watch videos in Full HD quality. However, users can only enjoy the 1080p video quality on their smartphones if they are connected via a Wi-Fi connection.

YouTube restores 1080p video streaming quality in India, but only on WiFi connection

YouTube has still not made any official confirmation of restoring the full HD quality in India but at the time of writing this story, 1080p video quality was available on YouTube on Android devices. However, the maximum resolution was 420p while we were on mobile data.

YouTube video quality options while on mobile data and WiFi connection. (L-R)

YouTube video quality options while on mobile data and WiFi connection. (L-R)

YouTube was not the only app that capped its video quality during the Coronavirus lockdown, Netflix had also lowered its video quality to Standard Definition (SD) quality. Facebook had also lowered its video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Latin America to ease network congestion in a region that is starting to feel the grip of the coronavirus.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The Friday List: From a workshop on writing personal histories to solving a murder mystery, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Jul 10, 2020
The Friday List: From a workshop on writing personal histories to solving a murder mystery, your weekly calendar of virtual events
India defender Kothajit Singh says lockdown break helped him identify shortcomings in his game

India defender Kothajit Singh says lockdown break helped him identify shortcomings in his game

Jul 08, 2020
Brie Larson launches YouTube channel, reveals Captain Marvel helped her deal with social anxiety

BuzzPatrol

Brie Larson launches YouTube channel, reveals Captain Marvel helped her deal with social anxiety

Jul 04, 2020
Anti-vaxxers to AIDS denialism, should online platforms be held accountable for the misinformation they host?

Anti-vaxxers to AIDS denialism, should online platforms be held accountable for the misinformation they host?

Jul 13, 2020
West Bengal clubs containment and buffer zones, to impose total lockdown from 9 July

NewsTracker

West Bengal clubs containment and buffer zones, to impose total lockdown from 9 July

Jul 07, 2020
Former US Open-winner Samantha Stosur announces her partner has given birth

SportsTracker

Former US Open-winner Samantha Stosur announces her partner has given birth

Jul 13, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020