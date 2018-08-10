Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018

YouTube releases list of “Signature Devices” for best experience on the platform

The list on YouTube includes the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and 17 other phones, but none are iPhones.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced that their new Galaxy Note 9 is a “YouTube Signature Device” for 2019. While that’s Kudos to Samsung, this did get everybody thinking, what a “YouTube Signature Device” is.

Turns out, YouTube Signature device is a brand new program being run by the company, wherein it recommends the best smartphones in the year, which will offer users the best viewing experience on the platform. And these ‘best smartphones’ is what YouTube calls the “Signature devices”.

“These smartphones can deliver the best-in-class YouTube experience by combining next-generation technologies, video performance, and reliability,” YouTube writes on the blog.

Screenshot of the YouTube device report.

Screenshot of the YouTube device report.

Basically, YouTube will pick these phones according to the latest features it is offering, and the devices that can support them. For instance, as of now, these factors would include the ability to watch 360-degree videos, support for HDR, high frame rate, 4K decoding, and reliable DRM performance.

Google says its team evaluates each device and works with manufacturers to fix video playback performance and capability issues.

The current edition of “YouTube Signature Devices” includes 18 devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 6, LG G7 ThinQ, Xiaomi Mi 8, and the HTC U12 Plus, among other Android phones. Notably, none of the devices is an iPhone.

