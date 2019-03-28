Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
YouTube Music now lets you play locally stored audio files from a file manager

YouTube Music is expected to replace Google Play Music in the future and is slowly getting there.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 13:59:26 IST

Google has not explicitly mentioned it yet, but we're quite clearly going to see YouTube Music replace Play Music sometime in the future.

While YouTube Music does need a major injection of features to get there, Google has taken a step forward in that direction. YouTube Music now lets you play locally stored audio files via external means like file managers.

YouTube Music was just recently launched in India. Image: Tech2

This means that if you're browsing through audio files on your file manager, you can now opt for that file to be played via YouTube Music. As per a report by Android Police, there still isn't a way to play external audio files from within the app, something which is possible on Google Play Music.

YouTube Music handle files in most popular audio formats including MP3, Ogg, FLAC and WAV. When you're playing locally stored audio files, YouTube Music continues to play the track where Google Play Music left off which is quite convenient.

YouTube Music get local audio playback support. Image: Android Police

The report adds that the feature was likely introduced in version 3.07.52 of YouTube Music and is also currently available in the latest version (3.07.54). We did have a look into the changelog over the past few updates and there's no mention of the feature anywhere.

