Saturday, September 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube Music Charts will only consider organic views in music videos from now on

The change comes after YouTube found artists and labels found ways to inflate the number of views


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2019 13:29:05 IST

From now onwards, YouTube Music Charts will only take into account organic views. It won’t consider advertising views on music videos when calculating the music charts. This change has come following the controversy over artists and labels trying to game the system to inflate the number of views on their music videos.

YouTube Music Charts will only consider organic views in music videos from now on

YouTube Music Charts will only consider organic views from now on. Image: Tech2.

In a new blog post, YouTube stated that music companies have been banking on views received from advertisements to rise up in the music charts. Running them as ads would place them in other videos and if people watch them for more than a few seconds, it's counted as a view. When done in large volumes, it results in contributing a huge chunk to the total number of views.

Becoming the top-most watched video within the first 24 hours of launch gradually became a test of popularity on YouTube. The company wants to end the practice and switch to organic views for a more authentic reflection of the music video’s reception in the audience.

Back in July, Indian rapper Badshah broke the 24-hour record for the most views on a video. It received more than 75 million views that beat K-pop sensation BTS’ record of 74.6 million. YouTube did not acknowledge the numbers since it was reported later that the label had bought ads to embed and promote the video, leading to the high view count.

Just to be clear, views accumulated from ads will still be counted as views and it will be shown under the video. However, when it comes to calculating YouTube Music Charts, only organic views are going to be considered, especially for the 24-hour record debut segment.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Slash Fashion

YouTube launches dedicated 'slash fashion' hub for fashion and beauty content

Sep 06, 2019
YouTube launches dedicated 'slash fashion' hub for fashion and beauty content
YouTube is still not doing enough to remove harmful comments from videos for kids: Report

YouTube

YouTube is still not doing enough to remove harmful comments from videos for kids: Report

Sep 10, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019