From now onwards, YouTube Music Charts will only take into account organic views. It won’t consider advertising views on music videos when calculating the music charts. This change has come following the controversy over artists and labels trying to game the system to inflate the number of views on their music videos.

In a new blog post, YouTube stated that music companies have been banking on views received from advertisements to rise up in the music charts. Running them as ads would place them in other videos and if people watch them for more than a few seconds, it's counted as a view. When done in large volumes, it results in contributing a huge chunk to the total number of views.

Becoming the top-most watched video within the first 24 hours of launch gradually became a test of popularity on YouTube. The company wants to end the practice and switch to organic views for a more authentic reflection of the music video’s reception in the audience.

Back in July, Indian rapper Badshah broke the 24-hour record for the most views on a video. It received more than 75 million views that beat K-pop sensation BTS’ record of 74.6 million. YouTube did not acknowledge the numbers since it was reported later that the label had bought ads to embed and promote the video, leading to the high view count.

Just to be clear, views accumulated from ads will still be counted as views and it will be shown under the video. However, when it comes to calculating YouTube Music Charts, only organic views are going to be considered, especially for the 24-hour record debut segment.

