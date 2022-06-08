FP Staff

After taking on Twitter and its spambots, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and one of the world's richest people, has expressed his displeasure towards the video streaming platform Google’s YouTube.

The Tesla CEO slammed YouTube's service by tweeting on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Elon Musk even called YouTube a scammer. Musk tweeted," YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads."

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

In another tweet, Elon Musk posted a meme poking fun at Youtube for allegedly not cracking down on the deceptive schemes.

pic.twitter.com/2ELe1W5ZXC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

According to a study by Omnicore, about 122 million active users on YouTube consume more than a billion hours of video every day. This makes YouTube one of the most widely used social media platforms as well as search engines in the world.

It is also the second-most popular search engine right after Google, with over a billion hours of views every day. YouTube actually gets more search queries than the other major search engine platforms, namely Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, AOL, and Ask, combined.

In another related development, openly accusing Twitter of breaching the merger agreement, Elon Musk has threatened to walk away and call off the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

Musk had demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5% of the platform's active user base and stop thwarting their due diligence processes.

The letter that Musk and his lawyer sent on Monday claimed Twitter had sought to restrict access to the information by interpreting the merger agreement narrowly, such that providing the information would fall outside the scope of Twitter's contractual requirements.

In a separate securities filing, Twitter previously disclosed that Musk had waived a due diligence clause in the deal that could have made it easier or him to back out of the agreement; without it, Musk could face a tougher climb and the prospect of litigation.