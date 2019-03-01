tech2 News Staff

After being hounded by the media and parents for allowing harmful/disturbing/predatory recommendations and comments on YouTube Kids videos, the world's biggest video sharing platform has now taken steps to ensure things de-escalate. One of the steps YouTube has taken is to disable comments on certain videos.

In a blog message addressed to content creators, YouTube explained that as it had gone through tens of millions of videos last week, over the next few months it will be blocking all comments on videos featuring young minors and videos featuring older minors that could be at risk of attracting predatory behaviour.

Recently, there have been some deeply concerning incidents regarding child safety on YouTube. Nothing is more important to us than ensuring the safety of young people on the platform. More on the steps we're taking to better protect children & families: https://t.co/5ZYaMrMpsI — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 28, 2019

A few creators will be allowed to keep the comments section open for child-related videos, however, they would need to actively moderate the content on site. YouTube says that "our goal is to grow this number over time as our ability to catch violative comments continues to improve."

Apart from this YouTube is also working on a more effective classifier that will weed out the predatory comments on videos at 2X the earlier rate.

"No form of content that endangers minors is acceptable on YouTube, which is why we have terminated certain channels that attempt to endanger children in any way," said YouTube and added that it is also monitoring comments which encourage dangerous challenges.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.