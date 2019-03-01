Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
YouTube blocks comments on videos with child-related content, few creators spared for now

YouTube is also working on a more effective classifier that will weed out the predatory comments.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 08:49:46 IST

After being hounded by the media and parents for allowing harmful/disturbing/predatory recommendations and comments on YouTube Kids videos, the world's biggest video sharing platform has now taken steps to ensure things de-escalate. One of the steps YouTube has taken is to disable comments on certain videos.

Representative Image.

In a blog message addressed to content creators, YouTube explained that as it had gone through tens of millions of videos last week, over the next few months it will be blocking all comments on videos featuring young minors and videos featuring older minors that could be at risk of attracting predatory behaviour.

A few creators will be allowed to keep the comments section open for child-related videos, however, they would need to actively moderate the content on site. YouTube says that "our goal is to grow this number over time as our ability to catch violative comments continues to improve."

Apart from this YouTube is also working on a more effective classifier that will weed out the predatory comments on videos at 2X the earlier rate.

"No form of content that endangers minors is acceptable on YouTube, which is why we have terminated certain channels that attempt to endanger children in any way," said YouTube and added that it is also monitoring comments which encourage dangerous challenges.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


