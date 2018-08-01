YouTube has been rolling out a lot of new features lately. Recently, the video streaming platform welcomed many different aspect ratios on its web player. The latest YouTube update includes support for switching to the next video or going back to the previous video. The feature, however, is currently in its testing stage and hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet.

According to a report by 9to5Google, in order to get to the next video, users can swipe through an entire page, which will include the player window, title, description, and suggested videos. This seems like a much faster and a more convenient way to switch between videos.

The publication also posted a video on YouTube showing how switching between videos will look, and from what we can see, a swipe left or a swipe right from the edge of the screen essentially takes users to the next video that is queued in “Up next.” Here's a look:

Earlier if you wanted to go to a previous video, you had to first tap on the video that is playing, and then wait for a button to appear. With the new feature, you won’t have to do any of that. Switching between videos will be seamless, as the gesture looks a lot like the quick switch feature on the iPhone X.

The report says that the feature is currently being tested on Android, however, there are speculations that it will be tested on iOS as well.